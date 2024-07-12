I own and adore this retro-style Bluetooth speaker and now it's one of the best early Prime Day deals

Reader, Amazon Prime Day is edging closer, but the big online retailer is drip-feeding us a whole host of early deals ahead of the big event. I'm delighted to share that the wonderful Marshall Stanmore III is just $299.99 (was $379.99) at Amazon US and £269.99 (was £349.99) at Amazon UK, meaning you can get this beautiful Bluetooth speaker for more than 20% off, regardless of which side of the pond you're on.

This deal applies to both the Black and Cream color variants in the US, but just the Black model in the UK. I personally own the Stanmore III Bluetooth speaker and can wholeheartedly recommend it for its classy guitar amp-like design, sublime sound quality, and ease-of-use. So, whether you're looking to add a splash of style to your living room or just to get your hands on powerful, room-filling audio, this deal is perfect for you.

Today's best Marshall Stanmore III deal - US

Marshall Stanmore III: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Amazon US

This Bluetooth speaker is 21% off at Amazon US and it's sure to liven up your living space. It dons the classic Marshall aesthetic and, at $80 less than the MSRP, there's no better time to introduce the Stanmore III to your living space. This Bluetooth speaker supplies bold, room-filling sound, with bags of bass and stunning highs to take your listening experience to the next level. So go on, why not give it a whirl?

Today's best Marshall Stanmore III deal - UK

Marshall Stanmore III: was £349.99 now £269.99 at Amazon UK

For those in the UK, you can snap up the Marshall Stanmore III for 23% less than its usual price – now that's a bargain worth shouting about! Whether you're a metalhead or a house music lover, you'll almost certainly be impressed by the Stanmore III's excellent audio quality. It's also super easy to adjust EQ settings and thus alter the speaker's sound to your liking, either via the speaker itself or the Marshall Bluetooth app. What are you waiting for? Grab it while you still can!

As a proud owner of the Marshall Stanmore III, I'd urge anyone in the market for a Bluetooth speaker to take advantage of this deal while you still can. For less than $300 / £300, you're getting a seriously cool-looking speaker that boasts powerful, clean sound quality.

Beyond this, the Stanmore III also has some cool features, my favorite being Placement Compensation. If you use the Marshall Bluetooth app, this setting enables you to communicate the speaker's proximity to a wall or edge, in order to ensure you get the best audio quality no matter your setup. So, if you're someone that loves the classic Marshall look and wants sound quality on par with some of the best Bluetooth speakers, look no further than the Stanmore III.

