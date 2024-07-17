I own an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro and this dirt-cheap wireless charger Prime Day deal speaks to me

When people ask me why I own so many Apple products, I usually point to the ecosystem. The more Apple gear you own, the better it all works together. But one thing these devices do not do is automatically charge together. We have cables and wireless charging pads for our iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods; that's a lot of wires and a bit of a mess on the nightstand.

The obvious answer is a wireless charging stand like the Anlmz 3 in 1 Charging Station for APple devices on sale for $18 at Amazon. That's a 56%-off deal for what I like to think of as a desktop simplified.

It's a fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal that is unlikely to come around again.

Today's best Wireless Charger deal

Anlmz 3 in 1 Charging Station for iPhone, Wireless Charger for iPhone 15 14 13 12 11 X Pro Max & Apple Watch - Wireless Charging Station for AirPods Pro 3 2: was $42.99 now $18.99 at Amazon

This Qi-based wireless charger will cut down on the clutter by charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once and in very little desktop space. It's got 18W fast charging and an ABS body that should hold up if you knock it off the nightstand. More than half-off makes this a winning Prime Day deal.

Anlmz is not the most well-known Apple accessory brand but its charging stands are considered good for the task. This model supports every best iPhone going back to the iPhone 11, every best Apple Watch model going back to the first version, and Air Pods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods 2 and AirPods 3.

The 18W charger supports fast charging and promises a full wireless device charge in 3.5 hours. If there's one feature missing, it's that the iPhone charge base does not appear to support iPhone Standby Mode, which would allow you to put your iPhone horizontally on the charge base.

The Qi-based charge stand weighs just 8.1 ounces and is quite compact, with the charge bases for the Apple Watch and AirPods on the back and the iPhone platform on the front. It would be nice if the watch side offered the option of showing your watch face because that, too, has a nighttime mode for easy time glanceability when you're half asleep in bed.

However, the wireless charging stand appears to be focused on subtlety. it has just one tiny blue charge light that should not keep you up at night and the all-black body should blend nicely with your nighttime routine.

Even if you already own one of the best wireless chargers or another multipurpose charge base, this sub-$20 price makes the Anlmz 3-in-1 charger a perfect stocking stuffer. I know, it's still just July and the holidays are way off but I doubt you'll find a better deal on a wireless charger like this come Black Friday.

