Hurry! Grab some excellent earbuds and headphones at their lowest ever price thanks to these Prime Day deals

It is time. Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it comes incredible deals on some incredible headphones and wireless earbuds. For instance, you can get your hands on our pick for the best wireless earbuds for cheap ANC, the Earfun Air Pro 3, for just $45.90 at Amazon (were $79.99) – that's the cheapest we've ever seen them!

That's not all, though, because you can grab a variety of the best wireless earbuds and even the best headphones from Earfun at cut-prices – that's as long as you use the correct discount code(s) at checkout. We'll be sharing all the Earfun products on sale in the US and the UK, as well as all of the right discount codes below...

Today's best Earfun deals - US

Earfun Air Pro 3: were $79.99 now $45.90 at Amazon US

You can buy these super cheap noise-canceling earbuds for 43% less than their normal price at Amazon US. Simply use the code 'EAP3ANC1' at checkout, and you're good to go. In our Earfun Air Pro 3 review, we highlighted the earbuds' solid ANC, multipoint pairing and impressive battery life – all of this earned them the title of best wireless earbuds for cheap ANC in our best wireless earbuds guide. There's clearly a lot to love with the Earfun Air Pro 3, and at under $50 we couldn't recommend them highly enough.

Earfun Free Pro 3: were $79.99 now $53.99 at Amazon US

In our Earfun Free Pro 3 review, we already loved the excellent value on offer with these buds, but thanks to the Prime Day deals they're now even more affordable. If you use the code 'EFP3ANC1', you can get these buds for just $53.99 – now that's a bargain! The Earfun Free Pro 3 deliver great sound quality, long-lasting battery life and a conveniently tiny carry case making them well worth a look.

Earfun Air 2: were $49.99 now $34.79 at Amazon US

Save a total of 30% on these earbuds when you use the code 'EAIR2ALL' at checkout. In our Earfun Air 2 review, we described them as "some of the best budget earbuds around", thanks to their already super-low price, lightweight design and surprisingly strong sound quality. For less than $35 they're an absolute steal.

Earfun Free 2S: were $39.99 now $22.49 at Amazon US

At just $22.49 these earbuds are the cheapest product in this lot of Prime Day sales from Earfun. If you use the code 'EAFRE2SF', the Earfun Free 2S buds are a massive 44% less than their usual price of $39.99 – that's the cheapest we've ever seen them.

Earfun Wave Pro: were $79.99 now $53.19 at Amazon US

Finally, you can get the fantastic Earfun Wave Pro headphones for the lowest price we've ever seen with the code 'EWPROUS2' at Amazon. That's right, at just $53.19 you can get your hands on some of the best budget wireless headphones, which even have ANC. In our Earfun Wave Pro review, we couldn't get enough of their admirable audio quality, wonderful battery life and impressive build quality. We rated the headphones an astonishingly high 4 and a half stars, so it's clear that this is a deal not to be missed.

Today's best Earfun deals - UK

Earfun Air Pro 3: were £69.99 now £47.49 at Amazon UK

On the other side of the pond, the exceptional Earfun Air Pro 3 have also received a massive price slash. You can buy them for just £47.49 if you use the code 'EAP3ANC1' at Amazon. As we mentioned in our Earfun Air Pro 3 review, the real pull here is shockingly cheap ANC, but these buds are great all-rounders too, and at less than £50 you're sure to be satisfied with them.

Earfun Air (Black): were £49.99 now £24.69 at Amazon UK; Earfun Air (White): were £59.99 now £24.89 at Amazon UK

The original Earfun Air are on sale for £24.69 in Black and £24.89 in White at Amazon, and the value on offer here is astounding. Just use the code 'EAIRBPD1' for the Black variant and 'EAIRWPD1'for the White, and get these earbuds at their lowest price. In our Earfun Air review, we hailed these buds' great sound quality and long battery life, so you can't go wrong with these for less than £25!

Many of these Earfun deals are exceptional, especially considering that almost every product listed here has been rated four stars or above by us. However, in my personal opinion there are two standout deals: the Earfun Air Pro 3 in both the US and UK; and the Earfun Wave Pro in the US only. With the former, you're getting the best cheap wireless earbuds for cheap ANC, and with the latter, you're getting some of the best budget over-ear headphones out there. This pair of offers in particular are not to be missed.

However, there are so many more bargains available during Prime Day, and we want to help you find the best offers available. That's right, if you visit our Prime Day deals guide you can get the low-down on all the best early sales from Amazon and competing retailers, on everything from wireless earbuds to air fryers. So go on, why not take a look...

