Have your say: how was your Black Friday shopping experience?

The Black Friday season is the busiest time of the year for tech fans looking to grab a deal on the best TVs, headphones, laptops, phones, kitchen appliances, smartwatches and more – but how was your shopping experience this year?

The fact is, not all sites are built the same when it comes to helping you to find the biggest savings on the best products. For starters, there's just so much choice – thousands upon thousands of deals at dozens of retailers, all being highlighted by dozens more websites such as TechRadar. How do you know which deals are really worth having?

Plus, some retailers at better than others at providing a seamless shopping experience, whether that's around fast loading times, making it easy to compare products or showing you the correct discount value.

We can't do anything about the retailer side of things, unfortunately, but we are always looking to improve the experience on TechRadar itself – and that's where you come in.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on how your Black Friday shopping experience was, so that we can improve our offering in the future. So, we've created a very short survey which shouldn't take any longer than 5-10 minutes to complete. Please be as honest as you can when answering, it's all very useful feedback for us. Thanks in advance – and we hope you got what you wanted this Black Friday.

Take the TechRadar Black Friday Shopping survey