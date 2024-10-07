Grab Marshall's light and comfortable Major IV wireless headphones for nearly half price in this early Prime Day deal

The next Amazon Prime Day event is due to start on October 8th, but there are already some juicy deals live now – including the Marshall Major IV headphones for just $79.99 (list price $149) at Amazon.

These are light, portable, comfortable on-ear wireless headphones with good sound quality, and this is the joint-lowest price we've seen them since Black Friday last year. They've now been replaced by the Marshall Major V, but you won't see this kind of discount on those – the Major IV remain a good pair of music headphones regardless of age. Hey, we've got someone on the TechRadar team who's still happy with their Marshall Major III…

Marshall's headphones deliver fun sound quality that's especially enjoyable for pop and rock, but sounds good across genres. The Major IV's stripped-back design makes them very light and so good to wear for long periods, with battery life of up to 80 hours, and you can use them wired or wirelessly. This isn't quite the cheapest they've ever been, because they were $69 on Black Friday 2023, but it's the lowest they've been otherwise, and it's a good price for some stylish headphones.

Marshall's headphones are super-popular, thanks in no small part to their rockin' looks. That wouldn't help much if they didn't sound good too, but they provide a ton of grunt to make music sound energizing and enjoyable. Reviewers praise the deep bass as well as the clear and bright treble from these headphones – you get a ton of audio punch from them.

The 80-hour battery life is also great, of course – you'll rarely need to think about charging them, so you can just focus on grabbing them and hitting the road.

Speaking of which, their weight of just 162g is very light for the best headphones, and means that they can be comfortable without needing a ton of padding or engineering – they're sleek and simple.

They're on-ear headphones, which means their padding goes right on your years. Some people prefer the over-ear design, where the padding encircles your ear instead – check out list of the best over-ear headphones if that's what you want.

