Get this excellent HP laptop for less than $500 on Amazon Prime Day, its lowest price ever
You'll be saving $200 off the retail price
Amazon Prime Day is here at last and for the next two days, we'll be seeing tons of tech deals, especially for laptops. Some of the best ones are for budget laptops, with an excellent one for the HP 14-inch Laptop at Amazon for $499.99 (was $699.99). This price cut brings the MSRP down to below $500, which is its lowest price ever.
The HP 14-inch Laptop is one of the best HP laptops for its price point and specs, which includes an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage. It makes for a solid productivity machine as well as for streaming and internet browsing.
Today's best HP 14-inch Laptop deal
HP 14-inch Laptop: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon
An already affordable laptop is made even cheaper thanks to this Prime Day deal. It comes with an Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage - perfect for both productivity work and casual use.
One of the biggest drawbacks to the HP 14-inch Laptop is its sub-par battery life, which really hampers its portability since you need to charge it up before even a single workday ends. That battery could drain even faster when you're watching a movie, too. But if you just want to sit at your desk to work and don't mind carrying a charger in your laptop bag, you should be just fine with this sensibly-priced system.
