Forget the Pixel Watch 3, last year's model just got its price slashed by 42%
That's a staggering new low of just $145
The best Black Friday deals are very much upon us, and this crazy saving on a Pixel Watch 2 might be the pick of the bunch so far.
Right now, at Amazon, you can get a Pixel Watch 2 for the astonishingly low price of just $145, more than $100 off the MSRP. It might not be the latest and greatest Pixel Watch, but it's still more than capable as an Android wearable companion and an absolute steal at this price.
There are also savings on the UK model, but none as drastic as this 42% US discount.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for Black Friday deals where you are
The best Pixel Watch 2 Black Friday deal ever
Get a mind-blowing 42% off the Pixel Watch 2, now just $145, and its lowest-ever price. That's a huge saving on the MSRP, as well as its previous low. The Pixel Watch 2 comes with brilliant fitness tracking, Wear OS 5, and more.
The best Pixel Watch deal in the UK
The Pixel Watch 3 is discounted to the same price as the Pixel Watch 2 in the UK, so you might as well buy the newer model. There are also big savings on the 45mm model, which is new for 2024. It boasts 24-hour battery life, a brighter display, and great fitness tracking.
In our Google Pixel Watch 2 review, we were really impressed by the newer design and updated elements over the original Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch 2 doesn't have every feature of the 3; notably, it's missing the larger 45mm size option.
The bezels on the 2 are also slightly larger, but the rest of the design is the same. It also includes many of the Pixel Watch 3's best features, including an always-on display, 24-hour battery life, Emergency SOS, fall Detection, and ECG that can detect atrial fibrillation.
Google has also confirmed the rollout of Wear OS 5 to the Pixel Watch 2, so it's going to get good software support in the coming months.
Move fast, though, this is one of the Android smartwatch bargains of the year and won't be around for long.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.