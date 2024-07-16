Forget Prime Day – this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop deal at Best Buy is one you cannot miss

Not wanting to miss out on the party (or rather, the buyers currently looking to make a purchase online right now) of Amazon's summer Prime Day 2024, Best Buy is currently holding its own "Black Friday in July" sale event - and it's not just lip service. I've found a deal on this Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop from Best Buy that delivers great specs for all-rounder laptop.

This laptop is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, as well as a 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution. It'll enable you to juggle daily and work tasks, get into some casual gaming, and enjoy digital content.

This is a solid mid-range affordable laptop, but if it's not the one for you, we have many more recommendations. You can check out our Prime Day 2024 laptop deals for recommendations of all kinds of laptops that we think are worth buying during this sale period.

We also have an even wider spanning Prime Day 2024 guide where our experts from across the website list their recommendations.

Today's Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop deal

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 This is a straightforward, good all-rounder choice, especially for this price, that features an IPS LCD touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200. You can use it for everyday work as well as some casual gaming, basic photo editing, and streaming content on its Intel UHD-powered display. You can also flip the screen 360 degrees to use it as a tablet. It's pretty portable weighing in at 3.57 lbs and offers an impressive thinness of 0.72 inches.

One of the best aspects of this device is that it can be used in all kinds of ways - as a standard laptop or like a tablet because of its 360-degree flip-and-fold design. It features an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, all in total weighing 3.57 lbs. and in a chassis that's 0.72 inches thin.

It also features four built-in stereo speakers that provide optimized audio thanks to Dolby, a built-in HD webcam with a microphone, and a backlit keyboard for visibility in dark or dim locations. Additionally, you can make sure of the built-in fingerprint reader that gives an extra optional layer of security and the ability to log in quickly.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US