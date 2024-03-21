Forget Prime Day: Amazon's Big Spring Sale is slashing its own devices - shop the 17 best

It's day two of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and while the retailer has thousands of deals on kitchen appliances, TVs, vacuums, and clothing, its best offers are on its own devices. I've gone through Amazon's Big Spring Sale and hand-picked the best device deals, which include up to 40% in savings on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Blink security cameras, Fire Tablets, and 4K TVs.



Amazon devices are rarely discounted outside of holiday sales like Prime Day, which means today's event is a great opportunity to score a smart home device for cheap. Amazon's Big Spring Sale includes its best-selling Echo Smart smart speakers, like the Echo Pop for just $22.99, and the Fire TV Stick lineup with prices starting at just $19.99. You'll also find deals on Blink Security cameras and Fire Tablets, and you can save on Amazon's Fire TVs, like the highly-rated 50-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV on sale for just $299.99.



Shop more of the best device deals below and keep in mind that Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends on Monday, and prices like this might not be available until Prime Day.

Amazon Big Spring Sale device deals

Amazon Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntroducing-sound-compact-speaker-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB09WNK39JN%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_0b9f6d76_6%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Big Spring deals include the all-new <a href="https://www.techradar.com/homes/smart-home/smart-speakers/amazon-echo-pop-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Echo Pop for just $22.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th generation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09B8V1LZ3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to $34.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. Amazon's latest model <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-echo-dot-5th-gen" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ffire-tv-stick-lite-latest-alexa-voice-remote-lite%2Fdp%2FB091G4YP57%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_de598b05_3%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest deal from today's sale is the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-lite" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $19.99 - only $2 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ffire-tv-stick-with-3rd-gen-alexa-voice-remote%2Fdp%2FB08C1W5N87%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_4ec90373_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99, which is only $5 more than the lowest-ever price. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CDR2MSVC%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B08XVYZ1Y5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Echo Buds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FEcho-Buds-2nd-Gen-Wireless-earbuds-with-active-noise-cancellation-and-Alexa%2Fdp%2FB085WTYQ4X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $119.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo Buds are down to $54.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The wireless earbuds feature a semi-in-ear design to help reduce outside noise and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Blink Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Video-Doorbell%2Fdp%2FB08SG2MS3V%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_06c15c9d_62%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $49.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Outdoor-4th-Gen-1-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c4cd769e_1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a record-low price of $64.99.

Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Doorbell-Camera-Two-Way-Motion%2Fdp%2FB0B1NRZP6X%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_339aeca2_18%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $89.98 now $71.98 at Amazon

This bundle deal includes the best-selling Blink Mini camera and the Blink Video Doorbell for $71.98. Both cameras include 1080 HD day and infrared night video, motion detection, and two-way audio.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B9J49SDJ%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B07TMJ1R3X%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring deals include the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet for $64.99 - only $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CFYQHFMG%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B08BX8CW9V%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Fire-Kids-tablet-Top-selling%2Fdp%2FB0BLBLRLJB%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c0a7ef07_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but extremely affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. 16GB of storage, along with built-in parental controls and an excellent battery, makes this a great buy.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B9J1B7BY%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B07WDDT3G5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The latest <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-hd-8-kids-edition" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $99.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon_Fire_HD_10_Kids%2Fdp%2FB0BL5SZ3VV%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_327fa775_2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $189.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for Amazon's latest and greatest kids tablet, the Fire HD 10 is marked down to $149.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. It sports a large 10-inch HD screen, 32GB of storage, speedy performance, and a kid-proof case.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazon-fire-tv-50-inch-4-series-4k-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB0B3GTSQ9Q%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_a18ddbca_5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $299.99 - just $10 shy of the lowest-ever price. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 50-inch 4K TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazon-fire-tv-50-inch-omni-series-4k-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB08T6F8YBH%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_2a5e96dc_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $549.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly-rated <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-omni-series" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's deal brings the 50-inch model down to just $299.99.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09N6ZRH6C%2Fref%3Ds9_acsd_al_bw_c2_x_12_t%3Fpf_rd_m%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $419.99.

See more of today's best TV deals and the best Amazon Echo deals happening right now.