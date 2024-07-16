DSLR fans, heads up – the Nikon D780 is at its lowest-ever price by a huge margin

Nikon is now focusing attention on its mirrorless cameras, but there's still very much a case for Nikon DSLRs in 2024, especially when there are deals this good – the Nikon D780 is now at Amazon for $1,596.95, that's $700 off in the US. Alternatively, in the UK there's a 37% discount for the Nikon D780, now just £1,437.

That's the lowest ever price by a long way that we've seen for the versatile 24.5MP full-frame all-rounder, plus there's a fantastic deal for the bundle with the 24-120mm f/4 lens, also included below.

These deals are up there with the best Amazon Prime Day bargains to be had this year. If you're wanting the mirrorless camera alternative, there's also a great deal on the Nikon Z6 II body only right now for just £1,429 at Amazon UK (was £2,099) or the Nikon Z6 II is available for $1,596.95 at Amazon US.

$700 off: The full-frame 24.5MP Nikon D780 is a fantastic all-rounder, combining great image quality, a weather-proof build, superb battery life and modern autofocus skills. You'll miss out on in-body image stabilization by opting for a DSLR over a mirrorless model like the Z6 II, but the D780 is Nikon's most modern camera in this format and is now at a record-low price.

$700 off: If you need a versatile one-stop lens with the D780, you can buy the camera with the 24-120mm f/4. The lens is an excellent option for travel, complimenting the full-frame 24.5MP Nikon D780. The pair combine for great image quality and weather-proof build, while you'll also enjoy modern autofocus skills and mirrorless camera-beating battery life. You'll miss out on in-body image stabilization by opting for a DSLR over a mirrorless model like the Z6 II, but the D780 is Nikon's most modern camera in this format, now with $700 off in this bundle.

The Nikon Z6 II might be the best Nikon camera for most people – it's a great all-rounder that's superb for stills and video, and it's great value to boot. The original Z6 was already a decent mirrorless flagship but the second iteration brings a second card slot, improved autofocus, and quicker burst shooting modes. The Z6 II was recently replaced by a third-gen model, but the Z6 II remains a capable hybrid camera that's better value – although the lowest price it has been is $1,496.95 so keep an eye on this price. Price check: was $1,996 now $1,596.95 at Amazon

37% off: The full-frame 24.5MP Nikon D780 is a fantastic all-rounder, combining great image quality, a weather-proof build, superb battery life and modern autofocus skills. You'll miss out on in-body image stabilization by opting for a DSLR over a mirrorless model like the Z6 II, but the D780 is Nikon's most modern camera in this format that is now at a record low price.

£870 off: If you need a versatile one-stop lens with the D780, you can buy the camera with the 24-120mm f/4. The lens is an excellent option for travel, complimenting the full-frame 24.5MP Nikon D780. The pair combine for great image quality and a weather-proof build, while you'll also enjoy modern autofocus skills and mirrorless camera-beating battery life. You'll miss out on in-body image stabilization by opting for a DSLR over a mirrorless model like the Z6 II, but the D780 is Nikon's most modern camera in this format, now with £870 off in this bundle.

The Nikon Z6 II might be the best Nikon camera for most people – it's a great all-rounder that's superb for stills and video, and it's great value to boot. The original Z6 was already a decent mirrorless flagship but the second iteration brings a second card slot, improved autofocus, and quicker burst shooting modes. The Z6 II was recently replaced by a third-gen model, but it remains a capable hybrid camera that's much better value now at its lowest price ever in the UK. Now with the price locked in level with the D780, it's a DSLR vs mirrorless head to head as to which camera to go for.

DSLRs might feel dead in 2024, but there's plenty to enjoy about the Nikon D780. It's Nikon's most modern DSLR with fast liveview autofocus for video – which is typically a Nikon DSLR's achilles heel. You also get a fantastic user experience with this full-frame all-rounder: it boasts superb battery life, a bright optical viewfinder and a wide selection of lenses, which are much cheaper than their mirrorless equivalents.

Until now we'd struggle to recommend the D780 over the Z6 II because the price was a little high for a camera that's now several years old. However, the massive discount in the US and UK changes the picture. Almost the same price as the Z6 II, the choice is now about which format you prefer. If you need more help to decide, we've put together a mirrorless vs DSLR cameras guide.

