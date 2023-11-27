Drop everything - the Dyson Airwrap is back in stock at its lowest-ever price
I didn't expect a Dyson Airwrap restock this late into Cyber Monday
It's an early Christmas miracle - the Dyson Airwrap is back in stock at its record-low price in the Cyber Monday deals. Just last week, I was agog to see this deal knocking the price down by an incredible $120 at Amazon, and disappointed to see it end so quickly as the weekend rolled around.
Well, more fool me; the deal is live once again as part of the Cyber Monday Dyson Airwrap deals, and both the Blue Blush Christmas set and the Complete Long version of the hair styler are on offer for $479.99 right now.
While stock issues plague this desirable device far less than they used to, it's still very expensive at its list price and very rarely discounted, so it makes sense that this deal wasn't available all weekend long. Still, it's a shock to see it on sale not once, not twice, but three times in a month. I can't express how unusual this is.
If it's still too expensive, make sure to check out our guide to the best Dyson Airwrap dupes to save money; a few of these dupes are on sale this weekend, too.
Dyson Airwrap at a record-low price for Cyber Monday
Dyson Airwrap: was
$599 now $479 at Amazon
Grab this rare deal on the Dyson Airwrap that slashes a nice $120 discount off its full price. This is slightly better than the deals we saw earlier in November, but the same as its Black Friday price. The popular Dyson Airwrap has several hair-styling tools in one, allowing you to style your hair however you want without switching your main tool, only the attachments. In our review, we praised it for being lightweight and easy to use but also lauded it for producing gorgeous and healthy results with its intelligent heat control and enhanced Coanda airflow.
More Dyson haircare deals
The Airwrap is incredible, which is why it's so hard to find at a good price year-round. I have one myself and use it every day, and as someone typically pretty lazy when it comes to hair care, that's saying something.
However, you might not need all the frills that come included, or prefer an old-school drying and styling experience, then fear not - there are Dyson deals for you too:
Dyson Supersonic Origin hair dryer: was
$399 now $299 at Best Buy
Our Dyson Supersonic review called this the 'best hair dryer on the market' for its quirky design and impressive performance. The main issue? The price. It's unusual to see substantial savings on a brand-new Supersonic, so $100 is nothing to sniff at.
Dyson Corrale hair straighteners (refurbished): was
$449.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy
While we only scored these straighteners three out of five stars in our Dyson Corrale review, this was largely due to the exorbitant list price, and the fact they are very heavy. However, the Corrale offers supreme performance and some incredible feats of engineering to keep your tresses healthy. This deal is on a refurbished model from Best Buy, but it's still a decent deal netting $270 savings.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (refurbished): was
$429.99 now £229.99 at Walmart
While it's a refurbished unit, this is still a great saving on a highly desirable product. Our Dyson Supersonic review called this the 'best hair dryer on the market' for its quirky design and impressive performance. With $200 off at Walmart, this makes for a far more approachable deal.
