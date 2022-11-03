Dyson Airwrap Cyber Monday deals 2022: everything to expect this year

It's November, which means Cyber Monday Dyson Airwrap deals are just around the corner. After the hustle and bustle of the main event, though, what can we expect from the second round of sales - and how can you make the most of them? While these premium stylers tend to leave the shelves quickly once discounted, we're confident there will still be some savings up for grabs by the time November 28 rolls around. That's why we're getting you prepped for all this year's Cyber Monday offers - if you miss out on round one you can still find excellent value for money once the weekend is done.

Last year we saw discounts running at between $50 and $100 in the US and generally sticking to £50 in the UK. However, we're expecting those figures to be bettered in 2022's Cyber Monday Dyson Airwrap deals, thanks to the arrival of the new model earlier this year. Carrying a higher price tag, but still looking primed for savings of its own, we're hoping the latest device will push the $499.99 / £449.99 MSRP of the original even further this year.

Of course, we're fully expecting the biggest and brightest offers to land in official Black Friday Dyson Airwrap deals, and stock may start shaking before this second round begins. However, if you happen to blank on Black Friday this year we're here to make sure you're still covered. You'll find all the dates, prices, and retailers you need to be aware of right here.

Should you wait until Cyber Monday to buy a Dyson Airwrap?

Last year’s Cyber Monday Dyson Airwrap deals were a little difficult to get hold of. The majority of offers had already sold out by the time the second round of discounts hit the shelves, which meant we were left with renewed and higher priced bundles to choose from. That means we wouldn’t risk holding out for this year’s sale, this is one to snap up as soon as Friday’s discounts roll around.

Cyber Monday Dyson Airwrap deals: our predictions

When will Cyber Monday Dyson Airwrap deals start in 2022? Cyber Monday officially kicks off on November 28 this year, but we often see retailers rolling their Black Friday offers through the weekend and into the second round. That said, any additional savings will appear from Sunday onwards, as this is when stores tend to launch their official sales.

What Cyber Monday Dyson Airwrap deals do we expect in 2022?

If Black Friday’s offers do persist through to Cyber Monday, we’re expecting to see a boost over last year’s $50 - $100 / £50 discounts. That’s all down to the new model hitting the shelves earlier in the year. The new Dyson Airwrap holds a higher starting price ($599.99 / £479.99), around $100 / £30 more than the original version. We’re expecting to see discounts on both of these devices in November, though, and if the new model sees the same $50 - $100 / £50 savings as its predecessor did, the older model will need to go even cheaper to justify its cost. That means we could see prices on the original dip down to $349.99 / £349.99.

Don’t get too excited, though. If such discounts do appear, they likely won’t last until Cyber Monday. If you miss out we’re still expecting to see some savings on bundles packing additional brushes and storage bags, and Dyson is excellent for offering lower prices on its renewed devices as well.

We expect the majority of these offers to come direct from Dyson itself. The brand’s own retail store was the best place to find Cyber Monday Dyson Airwrap deals last year, and we don’t expect 2022 to be any different. This is also where you’ll find the largest supply should stock start to shake before the weekend is over as well.

How to find the best Cyber Monday Dyson Airwrap deals

1. Avoid limited edition colorways

There are a range of different Dyson Airwrap colors to choose from, but some can carry a slight premium. If you're looking to spend as little as possible, it's best to stick to the standard nickel / fuschia, black / purple, or Prussian blue models. Special edition releases are unlikely to see many discounts and can carry a higher starting price as well.

2. Keep an eye out for gift editions

You'll find plenty of bundles on the shelves this holiday season, marketed as gift editions. These packages often include extra brushes and storage options while keeping the price low - perfect for maximising your value and stretching your money even further.

3. Make sure you're getting the right attachments

Thankfully, the Dyson Airwrap now tends to ship with all the attachments you could ask for, but the original model initially only included certain extras designed for straight hair or tighter curls. If you're shopping for the previous generation, it's well worth making sure you're at least getting the attachments you need, if not picking up the full set.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Dyson Airwrap deals

