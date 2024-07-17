Don’t miss out! The Prime Day deals on these Ninja Woodfire products won’t be around for much longer

We’re now into the second half of the final day of Amazon Prime Day , and there’s been a lot of activity as deals appear and disappear. We’re super excited that two well-rated appliances and a useful accessory have all been discounted.

There have been some incredible offers across a range of Ninja products so far. We know well that Ninja makes some fantastic appliances. They're regularly featured in our ranking of the best blenders and air fryers, and we very often find ourselves giving them high ratings in our reviews. Therefore, we were delighted to see that the five-star-rated Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 is down to the cheapest we’ve ever seen at just $279.99, which is a sizzling $120 saving.

Whether you’ve got a glorious garden, a bodacious balcony, or have been holding out for the best deal on outdoor cooking appliances before purchasing, now’s the time!

Today's best Ninja Woodfire deals

Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1: was $399.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

We were already in love with this 7-in-1 grill and smoker, but now that it's had a $120 price cut, we're obsessed. This Ninja Woodfire appliance scored top marks in our review thanks to its intuitive design and great flavor with minimal effort.

Ninja Woodfire Pro XL: was $399.99 now $339.99 at Retailer Name

If you like the sound of the pro but want a little more space, then perhaps the Ninja Woodfire Pro XL is more your style. It can do what the pro can do, but on a bigger scale, making it perfect for a family BBQ or dinner party. And the best bit is you can pick it up for 15% less thanks to Prime Day, so it's got a tasty $60 off right now.

Outdoor Collapsible Grill Stand: was $133.99 now $109.59 at Amazon

Whether you already have a Ninja Woodfire or are planning to get one, this collapsible table could be handy. It has wheels for maneuverability and a handy arm at the front to hold items like kitchen paper. Please note that this table is compatible with the Ninja Woodfire Pro, but not the Pro XL.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US