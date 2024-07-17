Don’t miss out! The Prime Day deals on these Ninja Woodfire products won’t be around for much longer
Hot savings of up to 30%
We’re now into the second half of the final day of Amazon Prime Day, and there’s been a lot of activity as deals appear and disappear. We’re super excited that two well-rated appliances and a useful accessory have all been discounted.
There have been some incredible offers across a range of Ninja products so far. We know well that Ninja makes some fantastic appliances. They're regularly featured in our ranking of the best blenders and air fryers, and we very often find ourselves giving them high ratings in our reviews. Therefore, we were delighted to see that the five-star-rated Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 is down to the cheapest we’ve ever seen at just $279.99, which is a sizzling $120 saving.
Whether you’ve got a glorious garden, a bodacious balcony, or have been holding out for the best deal on outdoor cooking appliances before purchasing, now’s the time!
Today's best Ninja Woodfire deals
Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1: was $399.99 now $279.99 at Amazon
We were already in love with this 7-in-1 grill and smoker, but now that it's had a $120 price cut, we're obsessed. This Ninja Woodfire appliance scored top marks in our review thanks to its intuitive design and great flavor with minimal effort.
Ninja Woodfire Pro XL: was $399.99 now $339.99 at Retailer Name
If you like the sound of the pro but want a little more space, then perhaps the Ninja Woodfire Pro XL is more your style. It can do what the pro can do, but on a bigger scale, making it perfect for a family BBQ or dinner party. And the best bit is you can pick it up for 15% less thanks to Prime Day, so it's got a tasty $60 off right now.
Outdoor Collapsible Grill Stand: was $133.99 now $109.59 at Amazon
Whether you already have a Ninja Woodfire or are planning to get one, this collapsible table could be handy. It has wheels for maneuverability and a handy arm at the front to hold items like kitchen paper. Please note that this table is compatible with the Ninja Woodfire Pro, but not the Pro XL.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire TV Stick from $14.99
- Apple: AirPods + Apple Watch from $69
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Beauty: 80% off viral products
- Cameras: $100 off GoPro bundle
- Clothing: up to 66% off Levi's and Sketchers
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: up to $120 off Bose, Apple + Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $14.99
- Kitchen: up to 44% off Ninja and Keurig
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: record-low prices for MacBook Air
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and Google Pixel from $249
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $64.99
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego and Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark and Bissell from $81.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cesci is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. She writes in-depth reviews based on her real-world testing across a variety of categories, but has a particularly keen interest in home tech, and has written features and reviews about gadgets ranging from headphones to smart lights to graphics tablets. She also has a broad range of experience from working in different industries, from sustainable materials and packaging to skin care.