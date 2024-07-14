Don't miss: Amazon's handy smart plug is on sale for $12.99 ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is still a few days away, but some deals just don't wait. Amazon devices, like the company's signature smart plug, are part of the wave of early deals for Prime subscribers. You can get the Amazon Smart Plug at Amazon for $12.99 (was $24.99).

In its Amazon Smart Plug review, TechRadar praises its simple, Alexa-powered setup and compatibility with smart home devices. That kind of no-frills smart plug is perfect for a beginner techie, especially one already familiar with Alexa, and runs on routines.

Today's best Amazon smart plug deal

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

The Amazon smart plug has a simple mission: connecting Alexa to your electric socket. All you have to do is plug it into your outlet of choice and connect it to your Alexa app, where you can program it to your schedule. Maybe you want your coffee at the perfect time every day, or need an alarm that responds to your hectic schedule. That type of power at the tap of your smartphone is now only half the price.

The Amazon Smart Plug gives Alexa control over any outlet. Just layer it over the outlet of your choice, connect it to your Alexa app, and start programming it. You can assign it tasks like brewing coffee before work or turning on the lights at 9 a.m. sharp. It works with virtually any device with an on-and-off switch. Even better, it's compact enough so that it doesn't block other outlets in your home.

More early Prime Day deals

In addition to the Amazon smart plug, you might want to check out our list of best smart plugs for alternative options. Be sure to visit TechRadar's Amazon Prime Day 2024 hub for the best Prime Day deals.