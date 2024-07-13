Cheap Prime Day deals: 44 amazing bargains under $99 I'd buy right now

This weekend has a ton of awesome early Prime Day deals on everything from the latest laptops to big-screen TVs but arguably the best (in my opinion) are on the cheap cart fillers.

Alongside record-breaking prices on Amazon devices, this weekend's early Amazon Prime Day deals also include excellent discounts on kitchen appliances, headphones, and gaming accessories - the best of which I've rounded up just down below.

A couple of highlights include the excellent extended free trials and coupons for Prime members, including Amazon Music, Kindle Unlimited, and Audible. These don't even cost any cash to claim so it's a perfect time to check out these subscription services. Amazon's early Prime Day deals are also incredible for cheap smart home and security devices, with prices starting at just $13 for the Smart Plug - an extremely handy gadget for any home.

Note that most of the early Prime Day deals on own-brand devices and services are exclusive to Prime members only. If you're not signed up, however, then don't worry as you can easily get your hands on the 30-day free trial. This won't just cover you for these deals, but the hundreds of other Prime Day deals landing next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Best early Prime Day deals under $99

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

This handy gadget can add smart capabilities to any device in your home, and it's on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so I can turn on lights and appliances using just my voice.

All-new Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon is back with a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock and it's already slashed $35 off the price for Prime members ahead of Prime Day. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you get a fun, basic and compact smart speaker according to our Echo Pop review. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and connect it to other smart devices throughout the home.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is now 50% off in this year's Prime Day deals. Surprisingly, though, it has actually been $2 cheaper in previous sales. Still, this is a bargain for a solid all-around smart speaker that offers an improved audio experience, a temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa. That means you can ask it to play music, answer questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, as well as control other connected and compatible smart devices around the home.

Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

You can get the latest Echo Show 5 on sale for $49.99. It's a good deal, but it's still $10 more than a record-low price. In any case, the smart display features a compact 5.5-inch display, but as we found in our Echo Show 5 review, it packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. That means you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $84.99 - another all-new record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. The addition of room-filling spatial audio gives a big boost to all of these features to improve sound quality.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick equals the previous record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is less than half-price for Prime Day. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a similar offer for another four months.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

This latest discount has brought Amazon's most advanced and fastest streaming device down to its lowest-ever price - beating the previous record-low by $10. The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience thanks to its fast and responsive interface, plus there's support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio to ensure supported content looks and sounds as good as possible. Of course, there are all the usual smart features with Alexa built-in, too.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199.97 now $89.97 at Amazon

With all the different doorbells and cameras and smart devices available to buy it can be hard to know where to start with your first home security setup. Enter this Blink Whole Home Bundle, which includes a Blink Video Doorbell, a Blink Mini 2 Indoor Camera and a Blink Outdoor camera (plus the Sync Module to pair them all up) for one low price. It's a huge saving of over $100 compared to buying them individually and gives you enough tech to get your setup going inside and outside your home.

Blink Mini: was $34.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller during big sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for a new record-low of $14.99. This cheap and straightforward indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected so you can monitor your home, pets or children no matter where you are.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - beating the previous lowest-ever price from Black Friday by $5. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for its cheapest price ever as part of this year's early Prime Day deals, beating the previous record low by $5. The wireless version of the smart doorbell was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review with useful features such as advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Plus has got a big $50 discount as part of this year's Amazon Prime Day deals, bringing the price down to $99.99 - a new record-low. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer.

Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

This Prime Day deal has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $54.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications, two-way talk, and can be placed indoors or outdoors thanks to the weather-resistant design and a battery life of six to twelve months.

Luna Wireless Controller + free 1 month Luna Plus: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This brilliant bundle packs a Luna Wireless Controller and a free month of Luna Plus, letting you dive into a huge selection of games right out of the box. With a $30 discount, this is the perfect chance to get into cloud gaming for less.

Amazon Music Unlimited: free for five months

This limited-time offer for music lovers will give you access to millions upon millions of songs – many in ultra-high-quality audio – for five months at no charge. You'll also get completely ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, and full Alexa device support. If you've been curious about this service, or want to try an alternative to Spotify then now's a fantastic time to check it out. Note, however, that this offer is open to new users only.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: free for three months

Save $30 / £24 and get yourself unlimited access to over a million books, magazines, and audiobooks for three months with this Prime members exclusive deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Read and download books onto any Kindle, iOS, Android, PC or Mac and enjoy offline reading anywhere with this rare extended free trial.

Audible: three months free

Prefer audiobooks? There's also a three-month free trial of Audible available to Amazon Prime members. This service includes thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original stories to listen to on your devices. Plus, as a member, you get additional perks such as a credit each month that lets you download and keep an audiobook.

Prime Gaming: get 15 free PC games through July 26

Amazon is giving away 15 PC games for free from now until July 26. Titles include the inventive swindler adventure Card Shark, tricksy multiplayer spy shooter Deceive Inc, classic shooter Star Wars Battlefront 2 and the somewhat maligned assassination sandbox Hitman Absolution. It's a decent haul, overall.

Prime Video Channels: from $0.99 or 50% off

As well as all the standard content, you can also add other channels to your Amazon Prime Video account for services such as Crunchyroll, Starz, Paramount Plus and Showtime. If you're new to any of these you can now get either your first month for $0.99 or get 50% off for up to two months. That's enough time to binge anything you're interested in on each one.

Grubhub: $10 Amazon gift card with orders over $25

Now you've got enough music to listen to, books to read, games to play and TV shows to watch you won't want to leave the house. And now you don't have to, as Prime members get free food delivery through Grubhub. Plus, when you make an order of $25 or more, you can use the code GRUBPRIME to get a $10 Amazon gift card to spend at the retailer.

Amazon Fresh Groceries: $15 coupon when you spend over $75

There are a whole host of offers for Prime members in the Amazon Fresh service that are worth taking advantage of to save time and money on your grocery shopping. Prime members get free pickup or delivery for up to 90 days when spending over $35, up to 35% off select items, and now a $15 coupon when you spend over $75 in an Amazon Fresh store.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

One of the cheapest TV deals from Amazon's early Prime Day sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $74.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129.99 now $79 at Amazon

The older second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale right now at Amazon and back down to within $10 of the record-low price we saw earlier this week. Compared to the latest model, you miss out on wireless charging support and have to compromise with a shorter battery life of up to 5 hours (24 hours total with the charging case). We'd suggest paying the extra to get the newest ones, or waiting for the previous deal price to come back, but can't deny this is good value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds.

Echo Buds: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Buds are super-cheap following a huge 50% discount for Amazon Prime Day. The wireless earbuds feature a semi-in-ear design to help reduce outside noise and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more. We thought they were great earbuds for the price in our four-star Amazon Echo Buds review, so they're even better value-for-money at $24.99.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

The light and robust outdoor speaker from Bose is as cheap as it's ever been. Normally on sale at $149, Amazon has decided to slash the price of the Chilled Lilac case only. Whether you like the colour or not, you'll be guaranteed great audio technology, an IP67 rating, and a robust build. That's everything you need for a great outdoor party this summer.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners are still super-popular and this top-rated deluxe version of the Little Green is on sale for $99 for Prime Day. This matches the record-low for this particular model, although the standard version has been $10 cheaper in the past. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, car interiors, and more.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers and this is a return to the record-low price for one of its latest and most accessible appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, with preset functions for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $129 now $99.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus on sale for $99.95, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. In our Instant Pot Duo Plus review, we praised this model's intuitive controls and affordability. This specific model comes in a stainless steel grey finish and features 25 customizable smart programs for quick and easy meals.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you've got a little more space to work with in your kitchen, you could consider the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker that's currently on sale at Amazon. This mid-sized machine features a decent 48-ounce reservoir and enough overhead space to fill a travel mug - perfect if you like to make a quick and easy morning coffee to take on the road with you.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush: was $109.96 now $59.95 at Amazon

Electric toothbrushes are always best sellers during Prime Day, and this early deal has dropped the top-rated Philips Sonicare to just $59.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean features three different modes, including clean, white, and gum care and the pressure sensor will notify you when you're brushing too hard.

Nicwell Water Dental Flosser: was $49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

Dental flossers have become extremely popular over the last few years and if you're yet to pick one up then here's a popular and cheap option available for Prime Day. This Nicwell Water Dental Flosser is a number-one bestseller and has a solid rating of 4.3 from over 40,000 reviews. With multiple brush heads, good battery life and a comfortable size it's a great way to try one out for yourself without breaking the bank.

TheFitLife Exercise Resistance Bands with Handles: was $36.68 now $24.98 at Amazon

The included foot anchors and the five tubes (stackable to provide up to 300lbs of resistance) make this a portable home gym, with a little creativity. If you're in a tight spot without a way to train, these are a must-buy.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $219 now $99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are beautifully compact and the two-way speaker design provides detailed 24-bit audio. The ANC is seriously good too – to prove it, they earned 4.5 stars in our review. Why not the full five? The battery life was the one fly in the ointment, at only five hours from the buds and up to 18 in the case. It's important to note that they're no longer the newest Buds Pro on the block; the decidedly AirPods-esque Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have just arrived. That said, this 54% saving is unreal, if you just need a second pair…

Apple AirTags (four-pack): was $99 now $74.98 at Amazon

If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon has also seen fit to discount the Apple AirTags four-pack with an excellent discount today.

JBL Tune 770NC: was $129.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

These high-comfort ANC headphones are now available for 23% less, which is incredible given that they were already excellent value. The JBL Tune 770NC deliver very good audio out of the box, but they also have adjustable EQ so you can find the perfect sound for you. They also supply strong bass and impressive power, so they're perfect for high-volume listening. So, if you want access to solid ANC and sound quality rolled into one, these are an amazing-value option.

Xbox Wireless Controller Nocturnal Vapor: was $69.99 now $53.50 at Amazon

Offering $16.49 off its original asking price, this is the best deal for the Xbox Wireless Controller Nocturnal Vapor colorway we’ve ever seen. The Xbox Wireless Controller offers a hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case, allows you to play across many devices, including Xbox, PC and mobile devices and offers a whopping 40-hour battery life. It’s a great pad and the deal is only sweetened with that bargain price.

8BitDo Ultimate Nintendo Switch controller: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

With drift-resisting Hall effect thumbsticks, full gyro support, superb build quality and an included charging dock, this wireless Nintendo Switch controller (also compatible with PC and mobile) easily tops our list of the best Switch controllers that you can buy today. White: Amazon - $59.99 (limited stock)

Seagate Game Drive PS5 SSD 1TB: was $134.99 now $97 at Amazon

This is the drive's lowest price since March and represents excellent value considering that this is a top-tier drive from a top-tier brand. You can have the utmost confidence in this drive and the Seagate pedigree often makes it attractive even when not discounted. At this price, however, it's a no-brainer.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): $49.99 at Amazon

Get ahead of the upcoming price hike by securing three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the old rate. You can currently stack up to 36 months' worth, so be sure to pick up enough to continue your subscription for as long as you need.