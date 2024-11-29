Calling all aspiring content creators, these Elgato deals will build you an awesome setup at a reduced price

Black Friday might be drawing to a close in a handful of hours, but there’s still plenty of time to snag some of this year’s best Black Friday deals. That includes major discounts on Elgato’s suite of streaming tech which is perfect for any aspiring streamers looking to upgrade their Twitch or YouTube setup.

Elgato’s lineup does come at a premium, but I’ve been testing some of its gadgets out recently – such as the Prompter and its 4K X capture card – and I can say from experience that it delivers a top-notch performance and it’s pretty darn simple to set up. Thanks to this year’s sales the hit to your wallet is also a little softer than usual.

One final note before we get into the deals, some of Elgato’s sales are very limited time – and a few aren’t even live yet at the time of writing. While you can browse my picks here I’d also suggest you head to Elgato’s official store to see if there are any other savings to take advantage of. Elgato isn’t even sharing what the discounts are ahead of time, which could mean you’ll be in for a proper treat if you can catch them.

Today's best Elgato Black Friday deals

The Elgato Prompter isn’t cheap but it’s also an incredibly versatile piece of kit. It has a mini 9-inch display that is reflected onto a one-way mirror, behind which is your camera of choice. Elgato recommends its own FaceCam, but you can easily attach your own DSLR, webcam, or smartphone (provided it has a compatible mount). This allows you to read from the screen while looking straight at the camera which is perfect for reading chat while streaming, or your script while recording a YouTube video. I’ve used it for interviews and work meetings to great effect in my day-to-day too, and am finding it’s one of those gadgets that becomes more useful over time as you realize more ways to integrate it into your workflow.

Then there’s the Elgato Wave:3. This five-star microphone boasts a beautiful design, excellent audio quality, and superb background noise rejection. You can use the included stand or the official Elgato Wave arm. I’ve recommended the Low Profile model above because it stays low and is less likely to cut into your shots, and it boasts in-built cable management.

Lastly, the Stream Deck Plus is the perfect companion to the other Elgato products I’ve recommended here. You can get the more basic Stream Deck – it’s handy too – but the added dials of the Plus make it a tad more versatile. You can customize its controls to suit your needs. The buttons can serve as shortcuts to your most used programs, features, or sound clips, while the dials can allow for easy on-the-fly audio balancing between your mic, gameplay, and other sources – or to adjust the brightness of your Elgato Key Light.

It also supports Adobe’s Creative Cloud programs – you know, Photoshop, Premier Pro, and the like – so you can use it as a companion in your editing and thumbnail creation to simplify the process. Next to the Prompter, it’s probably the next most versatile item in Elgato’s arsenal.

