My favorite Elgato tool for content creators is part of a fantastic Black Friday bundle

While Elgato is perhaps best known for world-class capture cards, it also produces a wide selection of tech aimed at content creators and my favorite – its Prompter – is currently on sale as part of this year’s Black Friday deals.

Right now the Prompter is not only discounted to $199.99 at Elgato.com – or £199.99 at Elgato UK – it’s also bundled with a free Key Light Mini and Cold Shoe attachment. This effectively saves you $164.98 / £169.98 on the bundle.



Elgato also has deals on its capture cards, cameras and mics so if you’re looking to upgrade your gear this looks like a great time to do it. If you don’t see savings that catch your eye yet, the site reveals that some discounts won’t unlock until Black Friday proper (November 29) so you could always bookmark the page and return then.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region)

Today's best Elgato deals in the US

Neewer Extendable Camera Desk Mount: was $31.99 now $20.99 at Amazon If the complete Elgato setup is a little too pricey then you could instead buy this Neewer mount (which is the one I'm getting this Black Friday). It's cheaper, modular, and can easily support the weight of the Prompter setup.

Today's best Elgato deals in the UK

Why I love the Elgato Prompter

As I mentioned above, if you're getting the Elgato Prompter you’ll want to buy an adjustable mount – ideally one with a 360-degree head. Otherwise it’ll force your frame to be quite high, which can be a challenge from a videography perspective and/or comfort.

But once it’s set up you’ll likely find the Prompter to be an excellent content creation tool. It’s effectively an extra monitor that you can see directly in front of your camera. This makes it ideal for YouTube videos or TikTok shorts where you’re reading a script, checking in on chat during a Twitch stream, in non-content uses like meetings, or just as a mini screen to stick a video or music playlist on so it doesn’t take up essential real estate on your main monitor while you work.

I used the Prompter during my interview with Ryan Payton about Batman: Arkham Shadow to help me read my notes while asking questions, and I also use the Prompter during my D&D sessions so I can read my descriptions without noticeably turning away to check them on a different monitor. I’m still learning how to best use it – it’s one of those tools that you realize useful tricks for as time goes on – but so far I’ve been really impressed by how frequently I can rely on Elgato’s Prompter.

Also I should add that while the Elgato Facecams are on sale for Black Friday, they aren’t essential. The Prompter is adjustable to support a wide-range of cameras; case in point, I use a Logitech StreamCam just fine.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK