Black Friday has arrived at Dell - save up to $200 on XPS laptops and more

Looking for a new laptop this November? The official Dell Store has launched an early Black Friday 'Sneak Peak' event this week, and it features some of the best deals we've seen this year on everything from high-end XPS ultrabooks to cheap Windows laptops.

I've picked out a few recommendations from this week's early Black Friday sale at Dell just down below, which start at just $299 for this superb Insprion 15.

At such a low price, I'd argue it's hard to beat Dell's Black Friday deals on the Inspiron laptop range right now for sheer value. These machines might not be the fanciest on the market, but they pack in a respectable configuration of specs for an exceptionally low price, making them a great choice for an everyday workhorse.

If you're looking for something a little more special, consider my recommendations on the stunning XPS 13 range of ultrabooks. These machines start at just $599 for a Core i5 configuration today, which is easily the lowest price we've ever seen for one of these high-end models.

Today's best deals on the Dell Black Friday sale

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Dell

This entry-level Inspiron 15 is a great choice if you're looking for a solid machine to simply cover the basics. Its configuration includes a 12th gen Intel Core i3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a surprisingly - a 512GB SSD for a nice amount of storage. Despite not being a world-beating machine, this Inspiron 15 benefits from a surprisingly decent configuration for everyday use.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $709.99 now $499.99 at Dell

Save $210 - One of the biggest savings in the entire Dell Black Friday sale is on this mid-range Inspiron 15. This one is a real workhorse thanks to its AMD Ryzen 7--5700U chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For the price, these specs are just about unbeatable if you're solely prioritizing performance right now. It also comes fully loaded with Windows 11 Pro, which could be handy depending on your desired use case.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $799 now $599 at Dell

Lowest ever price: Here we go folks - this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop, and it's one of the latest models no less. As you'd expect, this isn't the highest configuration since it's got a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but this is a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the gorgeous aluminum chassis, excellent display, and incredibly lightweight design that's perfect for everyday carry. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 2022 review.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $849.99 now $699.99 at Dell

While the heavily discounted XPS machines offer a tempting choice in the Dell Black Friday sale, they're not the only high-end machines worth considering. For example, this Inspiron 15 with an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD is exceptionally well priced. Design-wise, this machine won't be as slick as the XPS models (bulkier, poorer display), but it absolutely smokes them when it comes to outright price to performance.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $999 now $799 at Dell

Also on sale in the Dell Black Friday event is this upgraded-spec Dell XPS 13, which features a potent combination of an Intel Core i7-1250U chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This machine is much, much more capable of handling intensive workloads, so it could be a good choice if you need something with a bit of power. If you're looking for a machine for everyday browsing, however, then you'll likely be able to get away with the $599 machine above.

