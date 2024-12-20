Better than Black Friday – Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5 headphones crash to their lowest price yet

We're getting down to the wire on last-minute Christmas shopping, and Amazon has just dropped an incredible deal on Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5. You can now get the headphones on sale for $279.99 (originally $399.99), which is a new record-low price, beating the recent Black Friday deal by $20.

Awarded five out of five stars in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, the headphones deliver class-leading noise-canceling technology and superb sound, all packaged in a comfortable fit. Compared to its predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4, the XM5 include improved hands-free calling thanks to the four beamforming microphones and smart features like Adaptive Sound Control, which automatically optimizes volume based on your behavior and locations you've visited. You also get 30 hours of battery life and a new sleek, curved design with slimmer headphones for superior comfort.

This is the lowest-ever price on Sony's XM5 headphones, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal soon. The headphones also arrive before Christmas for Prime members and would make an excellent deal for anyone wanting to upgrade their audio experience.

The best Sony WH-100XM5 headphones deal

