Best Buy launches a huge weekend sale - $1,000 off appliances, iPhone 16e, TVs, laptops and more

The weekend is almost here, and Best Buy is celebrating by launching a huge sale. The retailer is slashing prices on TVs, laptops, and headphones and still has its popular Presidents' Day appliance sale live. You can also score a rare deal on Apple's all-new iPhone 16e, with up to $600 in savings.



As a deals editor regularly covering Best Buy bargains, I've gone through its weekend sale and hand-picked the 15 best offers. Let's start with the stand-out deals, which are its extended Presidents' Day sale on major appliances and the discount on the iPhone 16e.



You can save up to $40% on major appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers from brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE. The iPhone 16e is officially available to pre-order today, and you can save up to $600 at Best Buy with a qualified activation and trade-in.



There are also some incredible TV deals with up to $1,000 in savings on best-rated 4K and OLED displays, plus cheap laptops starting at just $299.



You'll find links to Best Buy's most popular sale categories below, followed by a full list of today's best weekend deals, all of which are limited-time offers.



Best Buy weekend sale - the 15 best deals

Apple iPhone 16e: save up to $600 with qualified activation and trade-in at Best Buy

The iPhone 16e is officially available to pre-order, and you can save up to $600 at Best Buy with qualified activation and trade-in. Your discount will depend on the value of your trade-in, and you must activate it through a carrier.

Extended Presidents' Day appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale is still live, and the retailer is offering massive savings on major appliances, There are savings of up to $2,000 on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. You can also get gift cards of up to $500 and free installation on select items, so be sure to check which ones are eligible before you buy.

Sonos Roam: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy The Sonos Roam is a portable Bluetooth speaker that competes with the best. In fact, it was our number one portable speaker until it was replaced by the newer Roam 2. This is still an excellent buy at this budget price, though, as it offers powerful audio an easily portable design and some great connectivity features. At sub $100, this is the cheapest we've ever seen it.

Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy The Sony WH-1000MX4 are much older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point. They have been $50 cheaper in the Black Friday sales, but these are still $80 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them considerably cheaper nowadays.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy The 13-inch iPad Air is the same as the 11-inch one – just bigger – and it's also down to its record-low price at Best Buy. It has the same powerful M2 processor, all-day battery life, and between 128GB and 1TB of storage. If you're between the 11 and 13-inch iPad Air, I'd consider what you want to use it for. For example, the bigger screen might work better for artists who want to use it to draw or on-the-go TV fans who want to use it to catch up with episodes of their favorite shows.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing, and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $729.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's weekend sale features this slightly older but excellent value-for-money high-end machine from Dell. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's a smart buy if you have a decent budget and need a powerful all-around laptop to handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work comfortably. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times, and decent battery life.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1): was $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy 2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium price, and while this device from Lenovo is not exactly cheap, it's excellent value for money considering the spec and build quality. The high-end components include a modern Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD. Meanwhile, the 14-inch touchscreen display is great for work and watching videos, especially with the flexibility to flip the screen to tablet mode.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy This deal is for a slightly older MacBook Air model, but it's an upgraded 16GB configuration that's perfect for most users. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's weekend sale has dropped the 48-inch model to a record-low price of $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Toshiba C350 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $369.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For under $300, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and just want a large and good TV, it's a smart pick.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's weekend sale has LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy If you're interested in a big-screen budget display, this is a fantastic price on Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $529.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

LG C3 77-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a massive display, Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 77-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,999.99 - an incredible price for a display of this size. Thanks to LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, the stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and a good webOS experience.

