Best Buy just launched a huge last-minute holiday sale - shop the 19 best deals

We're officially 10 days away from Christmas, and if you're shopping for a last-minute tech gift, Best Buy is here to help. The retailer just launched a massive 3-day holiday sale with last-minute deals on TVs, Apple devices, laptops, headphones, and gaming consoles.



I've gone through Best Buy's 3-day sale and listed the 19 best last-minute deals on AirPods, OLED TVs, smartwatches, cheap laptops, and more. The items listed all include impressive price cuts that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you know you're walking away with a genuine bargain and crossing someone off your Christmas gift list.



Some of my favorite deals include this Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a new record-low price of $499, the best-selling Apple Watch SE marked down to $199, and this handy JBL Clip portable speaker for just $39.99.



Keep in mind that Best Buy's 3-day sale ends on Sunday at midnight, and you might not see these prices until next year. If you're shopping for Christmas gifts, Best Buy offers free and fast shipping on orders over $35 - or you can select pickup if you live near a store.

Best Buy 3-day holiday sale - the 13 best deals

JBL Clip 3 portable speaker: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Get the JBL Clip 3 portable speaker for just $39.99 at Best Buy's 3-day holiday sale. Aside from the carabiner-style clip that gives the speaker its name, the Clip 3 is IPX7-rated waterproof and weighs just 7.8 ounces – just under half a pound.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $99. That's the best deal you can find right now and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $139 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $139 - the lowest price we've seen all year. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

The AirPods Pro 2 are a holiday best-seller, and Best Buy has the earbuds on sale for $199.99 - $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Best Buy

A great gift idea is the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 3-day sale has the all-new Apple Watch 9 on sale for $329 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for $249 - the best deal we've seen at Best Buy. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $349 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2022 iPad on sale for a new record-low price of $349. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $100 discount.

HP 17.3-inch laptop: was $549.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

This HP laptop is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 17.3-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch laptop: was $799.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-range laptop, Best Buy has the Lenovo IdeaPad on sale for $449.99. You're getting a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, plus Dolby Audio speakers and 10 hours of battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700: was $379 now $279 at Best Buy

The Bose 700 headphones are getting a $100 price cut at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $279 - a record-low. The over-ear headphones provide powerful sound and offer 11 levels of noise-canceling control. You're also getting an impressive 20 hours of battery life, plus voice control with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Nintendo Switch Console - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299.99 at Best Buy

This superb Nintendo Switch bundle packs the console, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service. It's become increasingly common to see this bundle over key sales periods, and it's reliably in stock at multiple retailers.

PS5 Slim + Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: $499 at Best Buy

This is another chance to get your hands on the newest model of PS5, this time bundled with a copy of the very latest Call of Duty, the brand new Modern Warfare 3. Like other bundles this year, we expect this to sell out fairly quickly.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy still has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $399.99 - $50 more than on Black Friday itself. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $500.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a holiday best-seller, and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $499.99 - a new record-low price. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy still has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99 - $50 off Black Friday's record-low price. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $1,249.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display, Best Buy's 3-day sale has this 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV on sale for $899.99. You're getting a premium picture thanks to LG's α5 AI processor Gen6, plus webOS 23 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,599 at Best Buy

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $1,000 off at Best Buy. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that will satisfy all your TV needs, be that shows, movies, or gaming.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

