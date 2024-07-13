Be quick: get up to $100 off the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with trade-in plus free case

Samsung has just released a brand new set of premium earbuds - the Galaxy Buds3 Pro - and with it, a supreme deal for early adopters. Right now, you can get these new buds for as for as little as $149.99 (was $279.98) if you have a device to trade in at the official Samsung Store.

The best wireless earbuds are all the rage at the moment and the likes of Apple and Samsung show no signs of slowing things down. We loved the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but having launched in August 2022, they were really due for an upgrade. That upgrade is now a reality.

The discount price here includes the maximum $100 trade-in credit available. To sweeten the deal, Samsung will even throw in a Clip Case with a value of $29.99. Put together, you're getting a great deal here with plenty of incentive to pick up a preorder.

Today's best Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $279.98 now $149.99 at Samsung

A $30 discount paired with a $100 trade-in credit brings the price of the all-new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro down to a super low price of $149.99. The earbuds are not even out yet but you can pre-order them to make use of the deal. In case that wasn't enough, Samsung will also include a Clip Case with every purchase.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have only just landed so we've not had a chance to get our hands on them yet. We're pretty confident we're going to love them, though, as we did with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

There are some impressive improvements between the second and third iterations, including a new design, an improved two-way speaker, and, you guessed it, AI-enhanced noise cancellation. If you loved the Buds 2 Pro, you'll be sure to love the Buds 3 Pro.

With new features and a gorgeous new design, I would be surprised if they didn't make it onto our list of the best earbuds. Find out more in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro news piece on the back of the Samsung Unpacked event on July 10.

