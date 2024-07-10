As someone with a tiny kitchen, this is the Ninja air fryer deal I've been holding out for
The popular Ninja Double Stack just got its first ever discount
For a limited time you can get 20% off the Ninja Double Stack air fryer at Ninja, taking the price down from £269.99 to £215.99. I've been wanting an air fryer for some time, but as someone with limited counter space I was struggling to find one that wouldn't completely take over my kitchen but still had enough cooking space to make it worth having in the first place. The Double Stack is that air fryer.
It might not sound hugely exciting, but the fact that Ninja has stacked two drawers one on top of the other, rather than next to each other, has actually proven to be quite the game-changer in the air fryer marketplace. By going tall rather than wide, this air fryer frees up valuable counter space, while still providing plenty of room for cooking (apparently enough to tackle a meal for eight, although my teammate did find that a tad ambitious in her Ninja Double Stack review).
The Double Stack only launched fairly recently, and this is the first discount I've seen. Now is a particularly good time to shop for appliances, because the Amazon Prime Day deals are about to kick off (alongside sales from rival retailers and manufacturers, like this one).
Today's best Ninja Double Stack deal
Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £215.99 at Ninja
The Ninja Double Stack air fryer sits two drawers one on top of the other, to offer a generous cooking capacity but a small footprint. The performance is as excellent, with intuitive controls, efficient cooking and useful presets. Use code STACKED20 to knock over £50 off.
On test, the Ninja Double Stack performed outstandingly, delivering perfectly crispy chicken wings and fluffy chips without a drop of oil. Ninja crops up repeatedly in our best air fryer ranking and this model scored a perfect five stars in our review. You can use one drawer on its own if you need, or cook at two different temperatures at once, and we found minimal heat leakage between the two drawers. The Sync and Match cooking modes take the pain out coordinating your cooking efforts too – you just set an eat time, and leave the Double Stack to figure out when to switch each drawer on.
While the eight-person claims might be pushing it a bit, the internal space is generous, and extra racks that come with the fryer essentially double your available cooking surfaces. The Ninja Double Stack's six cooking modes (Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, and Reheat) all work reliably well, it doesn't require preheating, and it can reach temperatures of up to 240C.
Ruth is TechRadar's Homes Editor, reviewing and writing about everything from air fryers to vacuum cleaners to coffee machines, as well as the latest smart home gadgets. She's here to help you find the perfect kit to upgrade your home. Prior to making the shift to Homes, Ruth was TechRadar's Sleep Editor, testing and reviewing mattresses and other sleep products. She's also a certified Sleep Science Coach.