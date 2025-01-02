Argos January Sale is live – I've picked the 10 best deals from this year's sale

Not to be left out with all the other events going on, Argos has also launched its own January sale with hundreds of deals across tech, appliances, furniture, toys, and more for the new year. Many of the offers I see now are the same as the ones available on Boxing Day, but there are some new discounts worth checking out so I've picked the 10 best below.

One of the best new offers I've spotted is this Shark Stratos Corded Vacuum Cleaner for £149 (was £250) – a great price for a powerful and well-designed appliance from a top manufacturer.

There's also the excellent value Sony WF-C510 Earbuds for £39.99 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro for a record-low price of £499 – which also lets you claim a free Fitbit Charge 6 if you buy before January 7.

These offers in the Argos January sale likely won't be around for much longer so you probably only have until the end of the week to pick something up. After that, the sales will go quiet for a while until much later in the year.

Today's 10 best deals at Argos

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £99 at Argos The latest wearable in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped back to its cheapest price in the current Argos January sale - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier, and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Shark Stratos Corded Vacuum Cleaner: was £250 now £149 at Argos I own a cordless version of this vacuum and it's one of the best purchases I've ever made. It boasts excellent suction power, an indispensable anti-hair-wrap roller, and a handy Flexology wand to easily get into hard-to-reach places, such as under sofas and tables. At £100 off it's a bargain for a useful all-around vacuum.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659.99 at Argos Even though the console has only just come out, Argos has already taken £40 off the brand-new PS5 Pro. The upgraded PS5 Pro boasts greater power over the base console, enabling select games to look better and run smoother. Plus, there's 2TB of storage included, which is double the amount in the standard PS5. Just know, though, that this console doesn't have a disc drive so you'll need to buy all of your games digitally on the PS Store – or buy the PS5 Disc Drive accessory and attach it to the console to play physical games.

Sony WF-C510: was £44.99 now £39.99 at Argos We already called the new version of these popular cheap earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review – and that was at the full asking price. At this record-equalling low price, I think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound that also beats the latest AirPods.

Hisense E78N 55-inch 4K TV: was £449 now £429 at Argos If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, then this Hisense 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just under £400 at Argos is a great choice. The Hisense E78N has 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a QLED panel for excellent brightness, contrast/colours, and Dolby Atmos built-in for superior sound. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for under £400? A bargain.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £999 now £49 at Argos Even though a newer version is available, the Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device to an incredibly low price for a flagship phone. Plus, you can also claim a free Fitbit Charge 6 when you buy the Pixel 8 Pro for a limited time.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £175 at Argos The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £599 now £449 at Argos It's a bit older now but I'd highly rate this Asus Vivobook 15 when it comes to value. For £449 you're getting not just a powerful 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset but also an OLED display - something you usually only see on higher-end machines. Generally speaking, the specs here are more than adequate for the basics and this lightweight machine is perfect for consuming content thanks to its decent display. Make sure you use the code WINTER10 at checkout to knock a further £50 off today's price at Argos.

De'Longhi Magnifica Plus: was £700 now £600 at Argos Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Plus has an easy-to-use touch control panel that allows you to brew a range of drinks with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother too so it’s a good all-in-one solution.