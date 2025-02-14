Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is filled with handy tech gadgets – shop the 17 best deals
Smart TVs, tablets, security cameras & Fire TV Sticks from $17.99
Amazon has launched its official Presidents' Day sale, and some of the best deals are on Amazon's best-selling smart home gadgets. The retailer has record-low prices on Fire tablets, TVs, security cameras, Fire TV Sticks, Ring Doorbells, and smart speakers, starting at just $17.99.
• Shop Amazon's full sale
As TechRadar's deals editor who's covered Amazon's Presidents' Day sale for seven years, I've gone through today's offers to hand-pick the 17 best handy device deals. The gadgets listed below are Amazon best-sellers thanks to their affordable price tag and smart capabilities they can add to your home and everyday use.
A few of my favorite deals include the latest Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $59.99, the Blink Mini 2 security camera on sale for just $19.99, and Amazon's 65-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $309.99.
Shop more of Amazon's best tech gadgets below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that end at Midnight on Presidents' Day (Monday, February 17). Discounts on Amazon devices are rare outside of holiday sales, so you should take advantage of these tempting prices before it's too late.
Amazon Presidents' Day sale – the 17 best tech gadgets
The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Presidents' Day, and Amazon has the first-generation smart security camera for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.
Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the all-new Blink Mini 2 on sale for the same record-low price on Black Friday. The compact security camera features two-way audio and includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Presidents' Day deals include the Echo Pop for just $29.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
Amazon's cheapest streaming device deal is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $19.99 when you apply the coupon code HDFTVWIN at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's Presidents' Day deal shaves $25 off when you apply the coupon code 20254KWIN at checkout.
Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is down to $69.99 for Presidents' Day. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. With Amazon Alexa, you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more.
Amazon's device sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for its lowest price ever. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life - all for $32.99.
The all-new Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's deal from Amazon's weekend device sale brings the price down to $119.99.
The latest version of Ring's fully wireless Video Doorbell is back down to its lowest-ever price, matching last year's best Black Friday deal. For $59.99, the Video Doorbell features wo-way audio, head-to-toe video, and smart alerts.
The Alexa-enabled Ring Stick Up security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors. Amazon has shaved 40% off the price, bringing it down to $59.99, only $5 more than the record-low.
The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for a record-low price of $84.99, thanks to today's 39% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller at holiday sales like Presidents' Day, and today's deal brings the price down to $134.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks.
Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $94.99 - only $20 more than the record-low price. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Amazon's cheapest Presidents' Day TV deal is this 40-inch 2-Series HD Fire TV on sale for just $179.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $319.99 - $10 cheaper than the price we saw on Black Friday. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the 50-inch model down to $309.99.
