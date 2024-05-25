Amazon's Memorial Day sale is filled with tech gadgets - here's 21 deals worth buying

Amazon's 2024 Memorial Day sale is up and running, and while there are thousands of deals available, the very best offers are on tech gadgets. You can score record-low prices on OLED TVs, iPads, smart home devices, and headphones, and I'm rounding up the 21 best deals that are actually worth buying.



While Memorial Day sales are mostly known for discounts on outdoor items like grills, patio furniture, and lawnmowers, you can always find impressive tech deals. Amazon's official Memorial Day sale launched earlier this week, and the first thing I noticed was that the top deals were on tech gadgets. The retailer featured huge discounts on Apple devices, including iPads and MacBooks, brand-new OLED TVs, and best-selling headphones. Amazon's Memorial Day sale also included deals on its smart home devices, with up to 50% savings on Blink security cameras, Ring Doorbells, tablets, and Fire TVs.



The 21 tech deals listed below represent incredible value, which is why they are worth buying. The Amazon Memorial Day sale will end on Monday, and prices like this might not be available until the upcoming Prime Day sale.

Amazon Memorial Day sale: the 21 best deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 shy of the record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 was just released in March, and Amazon already has a first-time discount that brings the price down to $29.99. The compact security camera features updates such as 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon's tech gadgets sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell for just $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a new record-low price of $59.99.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's cheapest AirPods, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $89 - $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $328 at Amazon

Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the best the industry has to offer. With class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use, there's nothing better. Today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $329.99.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Memorial Day sale has just dropped Apple's AirPods Max to $449.99, the lowest price we've seen this year. The luxurious over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $94.99, thanks to today's $55 discount. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $239.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE includes all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $189.99, which is $10 more than the lowest-ever price.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to $249, which is the same record-low we've seen multiple times throughout the year. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $329 at Amazon

Thanks to the release of the iPad Pro and Air, Amazon has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $329 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599 now $399 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful tablet, Amazon has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget small display, the Amazon 32-inch 2-Series TV is on sale for $119.99. While the 2-Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon 50-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV (2021): was $479.99 now $339.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's deal from Amazon brings the 50-inch model down to $339.99.

Hisense 50-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Grab the best-selling 50-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $300.

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a first-time $400 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,596.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $599.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

Grab the best-selling Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $469.99 at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2024): was $1,499 now $1,349 at Amazon

If you're looking for a new MacBook, then today's deal on the upgraded 512GB/16GB model at Amazon is a superb choice. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299.99 now $1,049.99 at Amazon

With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and class-leading suite of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion. Ahead of Memorial Day proper, Amazon has discounted both storage variants of the phone to a record-low price, so we'd recommend hopping on this limited-time deal sooner rather than later.

