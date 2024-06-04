Amazon's having a massive tech sale for Father's Day - deals starting at $19.99

Amazon has launched a massive sale on on tech gadgets, with deals starting at $19.99 - just in time for Father's Day (Sunday, June 16). You can find record-low prices on some of Amazon's best-selling smart home devices, and I'm rounding up the 11 best deals for you below.



• Shop Amazon's full Father's Day tech sale



Amazon's Father's Day sale includes handy smart home gadgets, like streaming devices, thermostats, tablets, and TVs - allowing Dad to create the high-tech house of his dreams. Some of our favorite deals for Dad include the nifty Amazon smart plug on sale for just $12.99, the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K Max, marked down to $39.99, and the Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best tech deals for Dad below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. You might not see prices like this until the upcoming July Prime Day sale.

Amazon's Father's Day sale: the 11 best tech deals

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice. Today's deal matches the record-low we saw at last year's Black Friday sale.

Echo Glow: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Grab the handy Echo Glow for just $19.99 at Amazon's Father's Day sale. The smart lamp works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to control brightness and color and you can set timers to help with waking up and going to bed.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $19.99 - only $5 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Father's Day sale also includes the best-selling Fire TV Stick for $21.99, which is only $2 more than the lowest-ever price. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

If you want to get dad Amazon's most premium streaming device, the latest Fire TV Stick Max is down to a record-low price of $39.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: was $79.99 now $63.99 at Amazon

Just in time for the summer heat, Amazon's top-rated smart thermostat is on sale for $63.99. Amazon claims the smart thermostat can save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills, and Alexa will automatically adjust the temperature to suit your preferences using just your voice.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Today's cheapest tablet deal is the 2022 Fire HD 8 for $64.99 - only $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's Father's Day deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Give dad Amazon's most powerful tablet, the Fire Max 11, which is down to a record-low price of $199.99, thanks to today's 29% discount. You're getting an 11-inch display, a 2.2GHz octa-core chip, which the company claims makes it almost 50% faster than its next-fastest tablet, and up to 14 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $429.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a fantastic price of $429.99.