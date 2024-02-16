Amazon's best Presidents' Day deals are on its own devices - shop the 15 best

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is up and running as we head into the holiday weekend, and while there are hundreds of deals available, some of the best offers are on the retailer's own devices. You can save up to 45% on Amazon's Echo smart speaker, Fire tablets, smart TVs, Ring Doorbells, and Blink security cameras, with prices starting at just $19.99.

• Shop Amazon's full Presidents' Day sale

Amazon's best-selling devices are rarely discounted outside of holiday sales, which is why today's deals are such a steal. You can score record-low prices on smart speakers, security cameras, streaming devices, TVs, and tablets. Some highlights include the Blink Mini on sale for just $19.99, the Ring Video Doorbell for just $59.99, and Amazon's highly-rated 55-inch Fire Omni Series 4K TV on sale for $399.99.



Below, I've listed links to Amazon's most popular sale categories if you want to jump straight to the site, followed by the 15 best Presidents' Day device deals. Keep in mind that Amazon's Presidents' Day sale ends on Monday, and you might not see Amazon's devices on sale again until the retailer's summer Prime Day sale.

The 15 best Amazon Presidents' Day device deals

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the compact smart security camera on sale for $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite, which is on sale for just $21.99. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $24.99 - $5 more than the record-low price. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with Amazon's all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is now on sale for $34.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo is a more robust smart speaker, and today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price down to $54.99 - just $5 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). Today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price down to $94.99

Amazon Echo Show 10: was $249.99 now $194.99 at Amazon

The latest model, Echo Show 10, is on sale for a record-low price of $194.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The 10-inch smart display features an automatic screen rotation, Zigbee smart home support, and a 13MP camera. Plus, you'll get a free one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen or a Ring smart bulb with your Echo purchase.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's President's Day device sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $34.99 - just $6 more than the record-low price. The Alexa-enabled Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $89.99 now $58.49 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the all-new Blink Outdoor 4 on sale for a record-low price of $58.49 at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for $59.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low set during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Presidents' Day deals include the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $69.99, which is the best deal we've seen this year. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Insignia 42-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Presidents' Day TV deal is this 42-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $149.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire OS and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, you can grab this 32-inch Fire TV for just $119.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $319.99 at Amazon

This 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV is an Amazon best-seller, and it's now on sale for a fantastic price of $319.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV (2021): was $549.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price down to $399.99.

More Presidents' Day sales