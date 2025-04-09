Amazon just launched a surprise tech sale: stock up and save on TVs, Apple devices, smart home gadgets, and more

Amazon has just launched a surprise sale, and it's come at a good time as looming tariffs bring uncertainty around the prices of tech gadgets. That means it's a great time to stock up on best-selling devices, including TVs, smart home gadgets, MacBooks, headphones, and more.



• Shop Amazon's full sale



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's surprise sale and hand-picked the 21 best tech offers. Amazon's best deals are on its own smart home devices, with better-than-Black Friday prices on security cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and the popular Ring Doorbell. You can also find record-low prices on best-rated TVs, plus discounts on Apple devices, headphones and fitness trackers.



A few stand-out offers include the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for $54.99, Amazon's all-new 43-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV on sale for $239.99, and the best-selling Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $29.99.



Shop more of Amazon's best tech deals below and snag a discount on a best-selling device before potential price hikes take place.

Amazon surprise sale: the 21 best tech deals

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon My favorite device deal from Amazon's surprise sale is the all-new Blink Mini 2, which is on sale for only $19.99. This compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, a night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer ($8 more than the record-low) for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - a return to its record-low Black Friday price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon My favorite deal from Amazon's surprise sale is the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for its lowest price yet. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon has the all-new Blink outdoor security camera on sale for an incredible price of $44.99. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your whole home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts that are sent to your phone. Today's deal from Amazon is just $5 shy of the lowest-ever price.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's not a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are one of the best-selling headphones on the site.

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $129.95 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 were released in May 2024, and Amazon has shaved $70 off the retail price. This model supports lossless audio that you can listen to via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable and Spatial Audio that uses head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $119.95 at Amazon The latest release in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped to within $20 of its cheapest price at Amazon. It's a decent $40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier, and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking, and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offers.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $117 at Amazon Apple's all-new AirPods 4 are on sale for just $117. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon While we've seen the AirPods Pro 2 drop to $154, today's price is the best deal you can find. The best-selling AirPods sound is excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort.

Apple MacBook Air M2, 256B (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for $799 – an excellent price for a Macbook and $100 shy of the record-low price. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 256GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life.

All-new Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $329.99 now $239.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Amazon 43-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $439.99 now $339.99 at Amazon If you want to upgrade to a QLED display, Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series is an excellent choice, and the 43-inch model is on sale for only $339.99. The display boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance

Roku Pro Series 55-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $899.99 now $598 at Amazon Roku's highly-rated 55-inch Pro Series QLED TV is down to a record-low price at Amazon's surprise sale. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.