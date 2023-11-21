Amazon is having a massive Black Friday sale on Apple devices - shop the 9 best deals

If you're waiting for November 24 to snag a Black Friday deal on a highly coveted Apple device, your wait is over. Amazon just launched a massive Black Friday sale, which includes incredible deals on some of Apple's best-selling devices.



I'm rounding up the nine best deals, which include new record-low prices on AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple's best-selling AirTags. While I would typically advise people to hold off till Black Friday proper to score the best Black Friday deals, today's prices at Amazon are excellent.

Some of the best offers include the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99, the all-new Apple Watch 9 marked down to $329, and Apple's 10.2-inch iPad for just $229.



Keep in mind that most of the Black Friday Apple deals I've listed are record-low prices, a beat competing offers at retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. If you want to avoid the madness of Black Friday and walk away with a bargain right now, then I highly recommend Amazon's Black Friday Apple deals.

The 9 best Black Friday Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $79 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon and rarely gets discounted, but Amazon's Black Friday sale has the 4-pack on sale for $79 - the lowest price we've seen all year. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $79.99 - matching last year's record-low price. It's a fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds, and we predict they won't stay in stock for long.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $189. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Eying up that Apple Watch 9 but don't want to pay a premium? The latest Apple Watch SE is a fantastic choice, and right now, it's at its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Sure, the SE 2 doesn't feature the always-on display or ECG of the Series 9, but it's a superb device that's more than capable of all the essentials. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review for why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 was released in October, and Amazon has the smartwatch down to a new record-low price of $329 for Black Friday. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $229 at Amazon

One of the most popular Black Friday Apple deals is the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a stunning price of $229. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $349 at Amazon

Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's Black Friday deal, which brings the iPad down to a new record-low price of $349.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Apple 2023 MacBook Air 15 M2 laptop: was $1,299.99 now $1,049 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more powerful MacBook, Amazon also has the all-new MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,049 - a match for the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 MacBook Air packs a 15.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple's powerful M2 chip, a six-speaker sound system, and 18 hours of battery life.

See more bargains in our Black Friday Amazon deals roundup and our Black Friday Best Buy deals guide.