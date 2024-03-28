Amazon forgot to end its huge Spring Sale - shop the 19 best deals I'd add to my cart

While Amazon's Big Spring sale officially ended on Monday, it seems the retailer has almost forgotten to end some of its best deals from the event - including on TVs, vacuums, kitchen appliances and own-brand devices. As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through the left-over offers and hand-picked the 19 best deals I'd add to my cart.



I would add these deals to my cart because they represent outstanding value with record-low prices and rare discounts that you won't find outside of big holiday sales. Some of my favorite bargains include the highly-rated Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones on sale for $248, the best-selling Bissell CleanView vacuum marked down to $69.99 and last but not least; a free Samsung 65-inch 4K TV when you purchase a new 2024 display.



Today's 19 best Amazon Spring deals

Apple iPhone 15 (Boost Infinite): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHBNXW73%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$0.01 at Amazon

Amazon's latest deal on the iPhone 15 series lets you check out a device for just 1 cent - but there's a catch. This promotion is for the Boost Infinite 'Infinite Access' program that gets you a device and unlimited plan for a flat fee of at least $60 per month. It is, however, a superb deal that's well worth checking out if you want a cheap all-in-one cell phone plan. Plus, you don't need an old device to trade in to be eligible, and Boost will upgrade your device for free when the next generation arrives. Monthly cost w/ plan: $60 (36-months)

Amazon Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntroducing-sound-compact-speaker-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB09WNK39JN%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_0b9f6d76_6%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's left-over sale includes the all-new <a href="https://www.techradar.com/homes/smart-home/smart-speakers/amazon-echo-pop-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Echo Pop for just $22.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ffire-tv-stick-with-3rd-gen-alexa-voice-remote%2Fdp%2FB08C1W5N87%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_4ec90373_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99, which is only $5 more than the lowest-ever price. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Ring Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRing-Video-Doorbell-Satin-Nickel-2020-Release%2Fdp%2FB08N5NQ869%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09715G57M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

You can still find the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for $69.99 - $20 more than the lowest-ever price. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Fire-Kids-tablet-Top-selling%2Fdp%2FB0BLBLRLJB%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c0a7ef07_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids tablet is a must-have for upcoming summer travel with my kids and Amazon is shaving $40 off the price, bringing it down to $69.99. 16GB of storage, along with built-in parental controls and an excellent battery, makes this a great buy.

Bissell CleanView Compact Turbo Upright Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B6D6GML1%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_379359b5_NA%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Jumpstart your spring cleaning with the Bissell CleanView upright vacuum, on sale for just $69.99. It offers the powerful suction Bissell vacuums are known for in a compact, lightweight design, plus handy attachments like the Pet TurboBrush tool for quick and convenient pick-ups.

Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07D46SQ63%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $175.09 now $135.31 at Amazon

One of my best purchases from Amazon is the best-selling Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro on sale for $135.31 Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, and auto interiors and includes a stain trapper tool to catch the dirtiest pet messes.

Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08J1DXCLB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $154.49 now $138.49 at Amazon

Amazon's left-over spring sale includes the Bissell SpinWave cordless mop for $138.49 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The cordless mop features powerful rotating pads, and an on-demand spray allows you to control how much formula goes on the floor.

Cosori Pro III Air Fryer Dual Blaze: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09BJHB2BD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $179.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

This 6.8-quart air fryer from Cosori features 12 one-touch functions and is large enough to fit up to 17 chicken wings. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $149.99 when you apply the $30 coupon, which is the lowest price we've seen all year.

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Canceling-Headphones-phone-call%2Fdp%2FB0863TXGM3%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $348 now $248 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best headphones in the world and Amazon has the cans on sale for $248 - the lowest price we've seen this year. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm4-wireless-headphones" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you. Do not miss this offer if you want quality ANC headphones.

Pre-order deal at Amazon: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fb%3Fnode%3D120387858011%26pf_rd_r%3DT7NW153B9TZ1X6KKBSX0%26pf_rd_t%3DEvents%26pf_rd_i%3Ddeals%26pf_rd_p%3D2c03f004-e5df-4113-b2c9-145f7add211d%26pf_rd_s%3Dslot-14%26ref%3Ddlx_deals_gd_dcl_img_2_21d8d531_dt_sl14_1d%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">pre-order a Samsung 2024 TV and receive a free 65-inch 4K TV

This is an incredible deal and my personal favorite: Amazon is offering a free Samsung 65-inch 4K TV worth $447 when you pre-order a 2024 Samsung TV. This limited-time offer applies to all sets, including the Neo QLED 4K, The Frame, OLED, and Neo QLED 8K displays.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fintroducing-amazon-fire-tv-32-inch-2-series-hd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6F9NV3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

Our cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $119.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-55-inch-Class-Remote-NS-55F301NA25%2Fdp%2FB0CMDH95GG%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_6f84f38e_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $349.99 now $239.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $239.99.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-65-Inch-Class-Smart-65U6HF%2Fdp%2FB0CHJ87V95%2Fref%3Dsxin_15_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Grab the top-rated 65-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K smart TV for just $549.99 at Amazon. In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/hisense-u6g-uled-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $600.

TCL Q6 75-inch 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1J44WCR%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Looking for a decent big-screen TV on a budget? Check out this record-low price on the TCL Q6 at Amazon. The largest 75-inch model is down to just $600 right now, which is an incredibly low price for a QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Not only will you get a fantastic picture with this TCL Q6, but all the action will be silky smooth thanks to this high-refresh rate panel.

