Amazon confirms a second Prime Day is coming in October 2023

Get those wallets ready – just a month after its major Prime Day sale, Amazon has confirmed that a second big round of deals and discounts is coming in October. There’s no specific date yet, but it’s been given the name of Prime Big Deal Days, replacing the Prime Early Access Sale (or the Big Smile Sale in Australia) that shoppers were treated to on October 11-12 in 2022.

It’s been confirmed that 19 countries will be included in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, including the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and Singapore.

There’s not a lot of other official information available for this next big sale, but Amazon has confirmed that it’ll include some of the “best deals of the season” and will be exclusive to Prime members only. That means that in a couple of months we can expect some record-low prices on not just Amazon’s own products, like the Kindles and Echo smart speakers but also a wide plethora of goodies across tech, toys, homewares and more.

What to expect from Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Amazon’s promise of the “best deals of the season” makes it sound like it will be better than the Prime Day sale back in July. However, since we’ve never had Prime Big Deal Days before, that’s hard to confirm.

We can, however, extrapolate from last year’s Prime Early Access Sale (or Amazon Australia’s Big Smile Sale) which, in all honesty, was a little lackluster by comparison. For example, we saw record-low prices for the Kindle Paperwhite (2021) in some regions during Prime Day 2022 in July, but the discount on the same item in October wasn’t as good. Will Amazon keep its promise? Well, we’ll have to wait and see.

That said, the Prime Big Deal Days will give savvy shoppers a chance to sneak in a bargain if they want to avoid the chaos that the Black Friday sales bring in late November.

Of course, we know for sure that the deals that will be offered during Prime Big Deal Days will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members, just like the Amazon Prime Day sales. There’s a 30-day free trial new Prime members can take advantage of closer to the sale, however, there will likely be some offers that anyone can shop as well.

As with any Amazon sale, leading the deals charge will be the online retailer’s own hardware. So keep an eye out for big savings on one of the best Kindles or even one of the best smart home devices at a fantastic price.

Following last year’s Prime Early Access Sale, this sale may be at least a two-day event. In Australia, however, last October’s Big Smile Sale was a week-long deals bonanza, so there’s the potential that Amazon shoppers across the globe could get up to a week’s worth of big bargains. We just need to wait patiently for a little while longer to find out more for ourselves.