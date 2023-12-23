9 great last-minute gifts at Amazon that will arrive before Christmas - and are up to 40% off

Christmas deals abound, and you can still save a lot, whether you're still seeking last-minute Christmas gift ideas or you're prepping for the new year. The unfortunate thing is that it is December 23 now, and most online stores will tell you that unless you order online and pick it up at one of their physical locations, you won't be getting that order until after Christmas.

You always have the option to join the shopping fray, but it's like the Wild West out there, and unless you're a glutton for punishment, you'd want to avoid that as much as possible.

The great news is that you absolutely can. While most items on Amazon won't arrive until after Christmas, even for Prime members, the retailer is still offering its free one-day shipping for a handful of products. And I found 9 of them for your convenience - because trust me, it's not easy.

There's more good news: all of these nine products that include an educational toy for the kids, some of the best-rated headphones, and a couple of tablets are heavily-discounted still. You know what that means. Not only are you saving yourself a massive headache and a whole lot of stress, but you're saving money as well.

Just keep in mind that these products have varying time-frame in terms of that one-day shipping privilege. Some, you can get by the 24th when you order within the next 12 hours; others, you'll only have a few hours. Make sure to check before you hit that buy button.

Today's best deals to arrive on the 24th

LeapFrog Magic Adventures Microscope: was $79.99 now $55.99 at Amazon

30% off - Christmas may be the perfect time to spend with the family, but the adults need a bit of relaxation as well before the new year. If you're looking for a new toy to get the kids entertained over the holiday break, this educational toy from LeapFrog may just be the solution. With 8double-sided smart slides showing educational BBC videos and images and 15 topics including flowers, animals, food and minerals that can enjoy on its 2.4-inch display, the kids will have hours of fun while the adults can put their feet up and unwind with a glass of wine and a good book. Order this within the next few hours, and you can get it delivered by the 24th for free!

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: was $249.95 now $159.99

Save $89.96 – For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro are a great pick. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts. Plus, you're getting up to 9 hours of listening time and more than 24 hours with charging case. Currently, the ivory version is a whopping 36% off, and you can get delivered for free on the 24th if you order now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

40% off - Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. What's even better is that the included remote has Alexa built-in so now only can you quickly find content with just your voice, you can also use it to control compatible smart home devices like cameras, lights, and more. Order this today, and you'll also get it on the 24th, giving you enough time to wrap it and nestle it under the tree before Christmas morning.

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender: was $59.99 now $44.99

25% off - Winter is soup season, and this immersion blender from KitchenAid is just the perfect affordable last-minute gift for the chef or aspiring chef in your life. This comes with a removable bending arm, a 4-point stainless steel blade, and a 3-cup blender jar for smaller jobs. Bear in mind that KitchenAid doesn't hold sales as often as other brands, so this is a must-grab. As with all the others on this list, you can get it before the 24th if you order soon.

Amazon Fire 10 Kids: was $189.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - With a 10.1-inch 1080p display, this kiddie tablet offers the best immersion for young kids as they consume educational content for hours and hours. As with Amazon's other kids tablet, it comes with a kid-proof case, a free year of Amazon Kids+, and comprehensive parental controls. As a new release, it's also 25% faster than its predecessor, which means the kids won't get impatient waiting for their favorite content to be pulled up. Order this tablet today, and you can rest assured you'll get it on Christmas Eve.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon promises a 25% performance improvement on this new Fire HD 10 over the previous Fire HD 10 slate, with a feature set built for "streaming, reading and gaming." Amazon has also worked on the tablet's durability, while the 2023 HD 10 also promises up to 13 hours of battery life and a baseline 32GB of storage. Order this one today at 36% off, and you can get it by Christmas Eve!

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Travel Speaker: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon

37% off - Summer may be months away, but this portable Bluetooth speaker from Sony may just be the perfect gift for the beach bum in your life. This comes with IP67 waterproof & dustproof, a versatile strap, and up to 16 hours of battery life. It also comes in different colors, but the blue shade in discounted right now for the holiday season. Order it today, and you'll get it before Christmas with Amazon's free one-day shipping.

Sony LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo: was $199.99 now $178 at Amazon

$21 off - Sony's LinkBuds S are great noise-canceling earbuds that have smart features and are lightweight in design. But this version are even more fantastic, especially to the Olivia Rodrigo fan in your life. Coming in an adorable pink-and-purple colorway, these are a special edition that must not be missed, especially since they come with two custom EQs tuned by Olivia herself. Order these within the next few hours, and you'll get it delivered by Christmas Eve.