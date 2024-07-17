16 deals under £50 that are genuinely good buys in today's Amazon Prime Day sale

The annual Amazon Prime Day sale is starting to close out, but there are still awesome deals up for grabs - especially if you're looking for a bargain on a cheap basket filler.

In fact, I'd say that this year's Prime Day deals are perhaps strongest in the under £50 category today. Alongside the usual line-up of cheap own-brand Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Show devices, you'll also find some great options from other brands.

For example, you can get an incredibly handy Shark handvac for just £47.99, a Cosori air fryer for half-price at £49.99, and the always-useful Anker Nano bank charger for £26 (was £50). These are all coming in at record-low prices so far so they're definitely worth considering. I've rounded up my 16 favourites from today's big sale just down below.

As previously stated, Prime Day 2024 is set to end soon - tonight at midnight, in fact. If you're looking for a bargain, definitely don't hesitate, as it's likely we won't see some of these deals for a few months and perhaps even Black Friday in November.

My favourite cheap Prime Day deals today

Shark Handheld cordless vacuum: was £79 now £47.99 at Amazon

We're huge fans of Shark vacuums here at TechRadar, and, while we haven't reviewed this model (yet), one of our favourite Prime Day deals is on this handheld model. For £50, it's really hard to go wrong here for a useful vacuum from a respected brand. Included with this model is the usual (and handy) pet hair tool, a crevice tool, and a dusting brush - everything you could need for the tight spaces.

Anker Nano Power Bank: was £49.99 now £26.99 at Amazon

An ultra-portable power bank that can fit in your pocket, the Anker Nano Power Bank has now been slashed to a mere £26.99 at Amazon for Prime Day, which is an excellent price for a 10,000mAh battery. With a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying handle, there’s nowhere you can’t take this power bank. There are also two extra ports, allowing for three-way charging of multiple devices.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was £54.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is hovering at a price of £24 for Prime Day - that's £3 off the lowest price we've seen so far. Still, the Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there right now.

All-new Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Amazon is back with a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock and it's already slashed £30 off the price for Prime members this Prime Day. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £15.99 at Amazon

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now £10 off - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart this Prime Day. It's been £1 cheaper before but we're calling this more or less the best price yet (considering inflation and so on).

Fire TV Stick: was £44.99 now £22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV stick has been cheaper before but this is the best deal of the year - and this is the least expensive way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. For the price, we'd still say this one is a decent option if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup on the cheap.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for £29.99 - beating the previous lowest-ever price from Black Friday by a few pounds. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £20.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is the first time it's been discounted since its launch in May.

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a terrific low price. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

This small and mighty gadget can track and measure particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity and temperature, and integrates with Alexa to allow for greater control of your home environment. It's an excellent addition to any smart home, especially at almost half the price.

Nutribullet Blender 600 Series: was £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

We can't help but feel a little tempted by the £25 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothing out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the 36% discount makes this an even sweeter deal.

Sony WF-C500: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. Now down to a new record-low price of £40, we think they're an absolute steal – and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Earfun Air Pro 3: were £69.99 now £49.99 at Amazon UK

We like these earbuds a lot for their price, as you can read in our Earfun Air Pro 3 review. The real pull here is shockingly cheap ANC, but these buds are great all-rounders too, and at less than £50 – half the price of AirPods 2! – you're sure to be satisfied with them, especially since they sound better. They amazingly future-proof when it comes to features, too, considering the cheap price – they have Bluetooth multi-point pairing, so they can switch between two devices.

Sony SRS-XB100: was £55 now £35 at Amazon

This surprisingly powerful mini Bluetooth speaker is available for less than we've ever seen before, and with summer in full swing there’s no better time to buy. In our Sony SRS-XB100 review, we especially liked the portable speaker's impressive bass and vocal clarity, and although it’s not going to produce the sweetest highs compared to pricier speakers, you still get fantastic bang for your buck in the sound department.

Tribit StormBox Micro: was £52.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

The original coaster-sized Bluetooth speaker from Tribit is 25% off for Prime Day, and given how much we adore its successor, we think any savings make it even better value. In our Tribit StormBox Micro 2 review, we gave that model 5 stars out of 5 and named it the best budget option you can buy, so keep an eye out for deals on that too.

Samsung Galaxy Official 35W Duo Super-Fast Charger: was £24.99 now £14 at Amazon

One day I got caught with very little phone battery and not a lot of time to charge my Galaxy S23 Plus before leaving the office. Safe to say I'll never run into that issue again after picking up this super-fast 35W Samsung Galaxy charger. It's extremely handy and an absolute steal at 50% off. It even comes with a second USB port to charge other devices that are not fast-charging compatible - like my Kobo or Switch. An easy buy while it's so cheap.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Velocity Green): was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

If you're after a new Xbox controller and want one that will stand out from the crowd, look no further than the Velocity Green Xbox Wireless Controller. Combining a bright green front with black accents and a clean white back panel, it's a really striking design. This $10.99 saving takes this version of the controller down to a much more affordable price - an excellent deal on the whole.

GameSir T4 Kaleid: was £41.99 now £32.99 at Amazon

Compatible with PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices, the GameSir T4 Kaleid shines - quite literally - with a smart translucent design complete with RGB lighting. On top of that, you're also getting long-lasting Hall effect sticks and tactile face buttons for a sublime play experience.

BaByliss Brilliance Hair Straighteners And Curler: was £125 now £48 at Amazon

Here's an affordable pair of hair straighteners from big-name brand BaByliss that are now down to their lowest price ever. With a score of 4.4 from almost 2,000 reviews, these are rated as an easy-to-use and well-designed set of straighteners with five heat settings and smooth operation.

Renpho Massage Gun: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

I just bought this massage gun myself and found it to be excellent value for money, so I definitely recommend it at this record-low price. It's easy to use, quiet, has four attachments to target different muscles and has six speed settings to suit your preferred pressure. The detachable handle is a nice addition, too, so you can easily reach your back.

