Hands on: Sony Xperia 10 review

Looking for a phone to watch video on but don't want it to cost the earth? That's what the Sony Xperia 10 wants to be, and from our limited testing time it seems like it'll suit you just right.

Sony has taken to MWC 2019 to announce three new handsets that all sport a taller screen than you've seen on any phone before.

While phones are being stretched upward, Sony has taken it one step further than the competition with the Xperia 1, Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus and opted for a 21:9 aspect ratio display.

That’s the standard aspect ratio used in cinema, and the aim here is to give you a better experience while watching video or taking photos. We’ve tried out the new Xperia 10, and below you can read all about our first impressions.

Surprise! The Sony Xperia 10 is ready to buy from today in the UK and it’ll be released on March 18 in the US. We don’t currently know a release date for Australia, but we’d expect the phone to land there in the near future.

In the UK, the phone is set to cost £299 (about $390, AU$550) SIM free. If you want to buy it on contract, you'll be able to get it for prices starting from £19 on a variety of different networks.

We don’t yet know how much the Xperia 10 is set to officially cost in the US or Australia, but we'll be sure to update here when we have more details.

Sony Xperia 10 display

The screen on the Xperia 10 isn’t as impressive as it is on the Xpeira 1, but that’s because this is a far more affordable phone. All of that said, it's still something that takes you by surprise when you first see the Xperia 10.

It’s a Full HD+ 6-inch screen at a 21:9 aspect ratio. That means the display is taller than on your existing smartphone, and the idea here is that when you turn it to landscape it’ll offer the best aspect ratio for watching video or looking at photos.

If you’re watching movies from specific streaming services this makes a lot of sense as it can fit perfectly into the display that’s provided and avoid wasted space.

If you’re using the phone upright it’s not as easy to get your head around though, and this is something we struggled to get used to in our limited testing time. It may be something that grows on you over time though.

Sony says almost 70% of the films on Netflix are made specifically for the 21:9 aspect ratio and there are lots more compatible services such as Amazon Prime Video and Sony’s own video service. Don’t expect all films and TV shows you’re watching to appear perfectly in this format though.

In our short time using the phone, we found the display to be clear, high-resolution and bright. This won’t be as stunning as the experience you’ll get on the 4K Sony Xperia 1, but it’s a great looking display nonetheless.

Sony Xperia 10 design

Sony’s Xperia 10 feels premium considering the price the company is going for. It has a glass front with a metal rear that feels premium to the touch, and the phone is slim in the hand.

It only weighs 162g with dimensions of 156 x 68 x 8.4mm.

There’s a fingerprint scanner built into the right hand edge of the phone that’s in a good position for your thumb to tap if you’re right handed. Those who are left handed may find this a bit tougher to use.

An interesting part is the scanner isn’t inside a button like it has been on previous Sony phones. Instead the company has put that button above it, and we weren’t given a clear answer on why that was when seeing the phone for the first time.

Those in the US will also get a fingerprint scanner, which is something that has been missing from some previous Sony phones in the country.

The camera protrudes a little from the rear of the phone, but it’s not anything that is likely to annoy you. It may not have the most premium design, but considering how much you’ll be spending on the Xperia 10 we’re quite impressed with how the phone feels in the hand.

There are lots of color choices for this phone too with some bold colors available. There’s the normal black and silver but you’ll also be able to get it in navy or pink.

Sony Xperia 10 OS and specs

Under the hood of this phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset that we’ve seen powering phones such as the Sony Xperia XA2 and the most recent iteration of the Nokia 6.1. That’s not going to give you phenomenal performance, but it has performed well on previous phones we’ve seen it in.

That’s paired with 3GB of RAM that should allow your phone to force some good performance. You’ll also have 64GB of storage as a default with 512GB microSD support available too. The phone will run Android 9 Pie right away out of the box as well.

Sony Xperia 10 battery and camera

There’s a dual rear camera on the Xperia 10 that in our limited testing time looked to have satisfactory performance but is unlikely to blow you away. It’s a 13MP sensor that’s then paired with a 5MP sensor for bokeh effect shots.

It’s capable of 4K video recording, and some of the photos you take will be possible to shoot in 21:9 aspect ratio to give you full use of the screen.

On the front of the phone you’ll find an 8MP selfie shooter, which we found again to work well but it’s unlikely to be the top-end selfie experience some will want.

Battery wise you’re looking at a 2,870mAh cell that we hope will be capable of lasting a whole day from a single charge. There’s also fast-charging software here, but the company hasn’t opted to support wireless charging on the Xperia 10 or any of its phones yet.

Early verdict

Sony’s main exciting phone is the Xperia 1, so it’s unlikely the Xperia 10 is set to blow you away. That said, this is an impressive looking phone considering the price we’re expecting Sony to sell it for, and you get a lot of the benefits of its next-gen technology.

The 21:9 aspect ratio won’t be for everyone, but if you spend hours each day watching video on your phone you’ll likely appreciate it being in the same aspect ratio as the director of each film intended.

