Xiaomi's Mix Flip foldable has arrived to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Xiaomi has launched the Mix Flip foldable phone in the UK, Europe, and other global markets following two months of China exclusivity.

The company revealed the Mix Flip in a surprise announcement at the launch event for its latest midrange flagships, the camera-focused Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro.

The Mix Flip, as the name suggests, follows the clamshell folding design popularized by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr Plus.

The phone features a 4.01-inch cover screen in an almost-square 1:1.15 aspect ratio, which covers nearly the entire surface available and wraps around the two rear cameras in a similar manner to the Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

This outer screen plays host to several interactive wallpapers featuring animated pets, as well as a downsized home screen with customizable apps and widgets.

The unfolded inner display is a 6.8-inch panel – slightly larger than an iPhone 16 Plus – with a resolution of 2912 x 1224, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

(Image credit: Xiaomi / Future)

The phone is available in either black or purple, and comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with an octa-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and Qualcomm AI Engine for neural processing.

In terms of AI, the Mix Flip comes loaded with features developed by both Google and Xiaomi, such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and proprietary image editing and translation tools.

Like the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro, the Mix Flip’s camera system was developed in partnership with Leica, and boasts an impressive specs sheet. Specifically, the phone comes equipped with a 50MP main camera and 50MP telephoto camera, and is capable of recording 8K video at 24fps and 4K video at 60fps.

The Mix Flip can take selfies using the rear cameras thanks to the cover screen, but it also has a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera inset in the inner display, which can record 4K video (albeit only at 30fps).

As for battery, the Mix Flip’s 4,780mAh cell supports wired charging at up to 67W, with no wireless charging.

As with all other Xiaomi phones, it’s extremely unlikely that the Mix Flip will be available in the US. It is available in the UK, however, at a price of £1,099, as well as other markets internationally. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,099.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,799.

We’re keen to get our hands on the Xiaomi Mix Flip to see if it's worthy of a place on our lists of the best folding phones and best Xiaomi phones. For general Xiaomi updates, be sure to check out our general Xiaomi phones coverage.