It looks as though another Motorola Razr flip foldable is about to launch

Our Motorola Razr Plus 2024 review has been up for a couple of months now, but it seems Motorola isn't done when it comes to foldable phone launches this year, as a previously unknown flip foldable has appeared in a new leak.

The phone in question is the Motorola Razr 50s: as noted by Android Headlines, Japanese carrier SoftBank has already started taking reservations for the device, even though it hasn't been officially unveiled by Motorola yet.

That name will make a little more sense to you if we tell you that the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is known as the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra outside of the US, while the standard Motorola Razr 2024 gets given the Motorola Razr 50 name internationally.

Add all of that up, and it's clear that this new Razr 50s model will be a variation on what we already have – though we're at a bit of a loss when it comes to figuring out what it might be called in the US, if indeed it launches in that part of the world.

#Motorola #Razr50s now official:- 6.9" (2640x1080px) / 3.6" (1056x1066px)- Dimensity 7300X- 8GB+256GB- 50MP / 32MP- 4200mAh- IPX8- Android 14- 74×171×7.3mm / 74×88×15.9mm- 188g- Sept 27 pic.twitter.com/1GiAUCZSZVSeptember 23, 2024

Motorola does have a tendency to release different versions of phones in different regions, and even when the models do match up across countries, they often get different names. Trying to work out the product range from leaks gets even trickier.

We have heard rumors about this Motorola Razr 50s flip foldable before, because it appeared in a regulatory filing earlier this month – indicating that there would be support for HDR 10+ on board (while not telling us much more).

Seasoned tipster @OnLeaks has also posted some pictures and specs for the device. These specs – including a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 4,200mAh-capacity battery – match up almost exactly with the existing Razr 50 (though that phone has the option of 12GB of RAM as well as 8GB).

It would seem that this phone won't differ too much from what we already have, though we'll have to wait and see when it's made official. The same source says a proper unveiling for the phone is scheduled for this Friday, September 27.