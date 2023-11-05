Verizon Black Friday: buy-one get-one-free is back on the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S23

It's been a good while since we've seen a buy-one get-one-free promotion at Verizon but the carrier has just launched a surprise offering ahead of this year's Black Friday today.

From now until next Wednesday, both new and existing customers at the carrier can get an additional Google Pixel 8 or Samsung Galaxy S23 for free when they purchase a first outright alongside a new unlimited line.

In case you didn't know, this is essentially a type of deal that the carrier used to run regularly around a year or go alongside the usual trade-in rebates. Generally speaking, these days Verizon tends to prefer accessory discounts alongside its phone deals. This buy-one-get-one promo is super handy for couples or families, however, so could be a fantastic option depending on your desired line setup.

Note that these aren't only the early Verizon Black Friday deals that are available right now. We've rounded up a few more to check out just down below. You can also see our main Black Friday phone deals page for options from other carriers. Alternatively, see our Black Friday deals hub for a birds-eye view of the event as a whole.

Buy-one get-one-free deal at Verizon

Google Pixel 8 & Galaxy S23: buy one get one free with an unlimited data plan at Verizon

Verizon's brought back an old favorite with its latest set of deals ahead of Black Friday. Right now you can either buy a Google Pixel 8 or Samsung Galaxy S23 outright alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan and get a whole second device for free. While you'll still need to pay for those pricey unlimited data lines, you're saving up to $800 on a second device here, making it a great option for couples or families.

More early Black Friday Verizon deals

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in plus $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch

Early Black Friday deal: Here we go folks - here's an early 'Holiday' deal from Verizon on the outstanding iPhone 15 Pro. Essentially, the carrier has brought back the fantastic trade-in rebate from the initial preorders phase that allows you to trade-in any iPhone in any condition to get up to $1,000 off alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan. This deal technically applies to both existing and new customers, although you do need a new line on the Ultimate Unlimited plan to get the full amount here (other plans are eligible for smaller savings) Looking to upgrade? You can still get up to $830 off with a trade-in and get your hands on the various freebies that are also being offered...