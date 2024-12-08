You can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for as little as £159 – yes, really

The Samsung Galaxy S24 can now be snapped up for as little as £159 (was £799) if you take advantage of trade-in and cashback offers at the official Samsung Store. With similar discounts across the entire range of devices, there's never been a better time to pick up one of these excellent Android flagships.

This incredible deal is available until the 22nd of December. The cashback element of the offer must be claimed here after the purchase has been made on the Samsung website.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal

Samsung Galaxy S24: was £799 now from £159 at Samsung

If you trade in an eligible device and take advantage of the £200 cash back offer then you can get an unbelievable £640 off the usual list price. A similar deal is available on the S24+ with both phones available in Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, and Sandstone Orange.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 might not be one of the best phones when you narrow the list down to a precious handful but at this price, it's hard not to take advantage of the offer. Samsung is always a prominent name among the best Android phones and this is the smaller model compared to the Plus or Ultra alternatives.

We love the Galaxy S24, which you can read about in our 2024 review. The amazing battery life, unbeatable performance, and sleep design make it one of the best choices ever for Android fans. The feature set means it warrants the Ultra status but because it is all packed into a smaller case, it's simply called the S24.

It also has Galaxy AI and Google circle-to-search features with a fantastic camera that is ideal for zooming in on subjects. In that regard, it's even better than the iPhone 15.

