The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $400 cheaper today at Samsung - the lowest price ever
Are you interested in foldable phones but have been put off by the price tags? Today's Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal at the official Samsung Store could be a superb option for you.
Today's deals at Samsung include a $650 trade-in discount or a flat $200 upfront discount across all colors. There's also an additional $200 discount exclusively on the 'Crafted Black' color right now that can be combined with either of the previously mentioned deals.
That means you can potentially get a black 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 for just $699 right now without even trading in. If you want to trade, then you can get a device for just $250 here if you max out on your rebate. Both are superb choices here and a great way to pick up this excellent 2024 clamshell on the cheap.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,099 now $699.99, or as little as $249.99 with a trade-in at Samsung
Samsung's current batch of Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals are easily the best yet from the official retailer. First up, Samsung is offering exceptional discounts of up to $400 depending on which color you go for, yielding the lowest upfront price yet for this device unlocked. If that doesn't float your boat, then you can instead trade in for a discount of up to $650, which can result in a device costing just $250 new. Not bad.
We called the Flip 6 'Samsung's best ever flip foldable' in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review and it's definitely a great deal at this price point. It's not only the latest Samsung clamshell device on the market, but it's packed full of features that make it a productivity powerhouse.
Under the hood, you're getting the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset as all the other (more expensive) Samsung flagship devices, a 50MP camera, and 12GB of RAM to keep everything running smoothly. It also fully utilizes the new Galaxy AI software features, which include image editing tools, text generation, and live translation, among other handy additions.
