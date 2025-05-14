Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge preorder deals in Australia: upgraded storage for less

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is officially available to preorder and there are some superb deals up for grabs at the leading telcos. Regardless of whether you're looking to pair your phone with a plan or pick up the device on its own, you'll find some great ways to rein in this new handset’s hefty price tag.

The official starting price of the new Galaxy S series phone is AU$1,849 in Australia if you pay upfront, but many of the current deals can help you save significantly on monthly repayments. Retailers and telcos in Australia are running very similar offers – when you preorder, you may find a AU$200 discount on the 512GB model (normally AU$2,049), bringing it down to the price of the 256GB model. As a result, there are only a handful of deals to be found on the 256GB model, and some retailers simply won’t let you preorder the base device.

Galaxy S25 Edge preorders are open now until the phone releases on May 30. If you're interested in reading more about the device, check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on review or scroll down for a brief overview.

The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge outright deal

Samsung: Save AU$200 on a double storage upgrade Kicking things off with Samsung directly, the company’s retail website is offering the Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB model for the cost of the 256GB model (AU$1,849), effectively yielding a AU$200 saving. This offer ends on May 29. You’ll also score up to 30% off accessories with your purchase as well, and get up to 40% off eligible gadgets when bundled (including watches, buds and tablets). Samsung also exclusively stocks the Icyblue model, while other retailers only offer Jetblack and Silver.

The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge plan deal

Vodafone: Get up to AU$250.08 off when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on a plan Vodafone might have the most attractive option for those looking to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with a plan attached. During the preorder period, customers can save AU$250.08 on the phone’s price when purchasing the 512GB model on a plan, or save AU$200.16 with the 256GB model. The cheapest eligible plan costs AU$39 per month for 100GB data, making the cheapest minimum monthly cost for a 24-month plan AU$107.70 per month. This offer ends on May 29. The discount is issued through credits on your monthly bill.

Other Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge preorder deals

Amazon: get double storage at no extra cost Amazon is also offering a deal on the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Until May 29, you can get the upgraded storage model for the price of the 256GB base model (AU1,849).

Optus: save AU$200.16 on the 512GB model Similar to other telcos, Optus is offering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB model, equaling a AU$200.16 saving. The cheapest minimum monthly cost for a 24-month plan with the S25 Edge from Optus is AU$132.04 per month (including 50GB data with the Small plan). This deal ends on May 29. The discount is issued through credits on your monthly bill.

JB Hi-Fi: Get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB From now until the preorder period ends (May 29), JB Hi-Fi is offering the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for the price of the 256GB model (AU$1,849), effectively netting a AU$200 saving.

Telstra: Save up to AU$300 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Telstra’s offering an interesting deal here at first glance, but the telco also tends to charge a lot more for its SIM plans than other providers. Until June 30, Telstra is offering a AU$300 saving when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (256GB or 512GB) with a repayment plan. The cheapest minimum monthly cost for a 24-month plan from Telstra with the S25 Edge is AU$129.54 per month (including 50GB data with the Basic plan). The discount is issued through credits on your monthly bill.

What's new with the Galaxy S25 Edge?

Measures just 5.8mm and weighs 163g

6.7-inch AMOLED display

No telephoto lens

Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy Edge has most of the features and components found in other Galaxy S25 devices, but as the name suggests, it slims down the chassis considerably to just 5.8mm. By comparison, the standard Galaxy S25 is 7.2mm thick and weighs around the same as the Edge, despite the latter having a 5.7-inch AMOLED display comparable to the S25 Plus.

Internally, the S25 Edge houses the same excellent Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB RAM as the standard S25, which means superb performance and several of the latest AI features. You'll get some handy tools like Audio Eraser, Generative Edit and Now Brief, as well as the Samsung DeX desktop environment.

You also get the same 200MP main camera as the S25 Ultra, which is a significant boon for the Edge's photography chops, thanks to its 2x optical zoom and excellent low-light performance. Unfortunately, the Edge's slimness does mean that Samsung has had to sacrifice the telephoto lens, which means it's not quite as versatile as its bigger sibling.