Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak reveals more about its 200MP camera

We're still several months away from the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24, but details of the flagship phone series keep on leaking out, and this time we've got advance information on one of the cameras fitted to the back of the Ultra model.

According to regular tipster @UniverseIce (via SamMobile), the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to use the 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX sensor in one of its four rear cameras – an improved version of the ISOCELL HP2 inside the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In other words, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will both list a 200MP camera in their specs, the new phone due in January or February is going to carry what's described as an "optimized version" of the original if this leak is accurate.

It's not the most exciting upgrade, but it counts as one, and it sounds like incremental upgrades are going to be the order of the day when the Galaxy S24 handsets are unveiled. Let's hope the pricing is set to reflect that.

What we know so far (maybe)

A few days ago, we heard that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra would have a screen capable of reaching 2500 nits of brightness, a substantial jump from the Galaxy S23 Ultra and up there with one of the brightest phone screens on the market at the moment.

Add in the rumors about a 2TB storage option for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it once again looks as though the Ultra is going to be the model to go for if you want the most premium hardware possible (and have the budget to be able to afford it).

As for other rumors and leaks, there's some confusion over whether Samsung will fit all the Galaxy S24 models with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips, or bring back its own Exynos silicon for certain handsets in certain parts of the world.

On the design front, the Galaxy S24 series will apparently take some cues from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, with frames and edges that are flatter. The Galaxy S23 phones were unveiled on February 1, 2023, so expect the successors around 12 months after that date.