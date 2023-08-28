The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with a super bright screen

Last month we got new foldables, tablets, and smartwatches from Samsung, but we'll have to wait until early 2024 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 flagship phones – and the Ultra model is rumored to be getting a significant display upgrade.

According to prolific tipster @UniverseIce, the screen on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra screen will measure 6.78 inches in size, have a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution and 19.5:5 aspect ratio, and offer an incredible 2500 nits of peak brightness.

It's that brightness spec that really stands out, considering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra topped out at 1750 nits. It's a boost of more than 40% from the previous generation, and would make the Galaxy S24 Ultra as bright as the Oppo Find X6 Pro and just behind the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

SamMobile speculates that the new panel could be the rumored M13 screen from Samsung Display, though we'll have to wait until launch day (most likely in January or February) to be sure about the specs for the Galaxy S24 series.

Exclusive: Galaxy S24 Ultra about 6.8" (actual 6.78") screen, 3120x1440, 19.5:5, peak brightness 2500nit. pic.twitter.com/8I1UtTkyaYAugust 28, 2023 See more

All about the Ultra

As has been the case in recent times, there's been more buzz around the Ultra model than the other two models in the upcoming Galaxy flagship series – even before we heard it was going to get the brightest screen yet on a Samsung handset.

It's rumored that the frame of the Ultra model will be made from titanium, for example – tougher and lighter than the aluminum used in the current models. As it happens, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to switch to titanium too.

The camera system on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is in line for a substantial upgrade too, with the 10MP telephoto lens on the S23 Ultra becoming a 50MP telephoto lens on the new model. We're also hearing about a flatter display for the S24 Ultra phone as well.

There's some debate over the processor that the Galaxy S24 phones are going to be using, but it seems Qualcomm will produce a special edition Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for Samsung to use. Expect more leaks and rumors in the months ahead.