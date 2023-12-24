Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra image shows off its quad-lens rear camera

The next major flagship smartphone launch should be for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January – and the leaks around the handsets are continuing, with the latest an image purportedly showing the Ultra model's rear camera setup.

This image comes from tipster @chunvn8888 (via GSMArena), and seems to come from some kind of manufacturing facility: we can see multiple modules in a tray, together with some identifying information in the form of model numbers and codes.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come rocking a quad-lens camera setup on the back, comprising a 200MP main camera, 50MP and 10MP telephoto cameras, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Read through our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review and you'll see the big improvement in terms of megapixels would be one of the telephoto cameras – although the main 200MP camera is said to be using an improved sensor as well.

Photos by the numbers

There's been much speculation about the zoom capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, with tipsters suggesting that one of the two telephoto lenses will be boosted to 50MP – but also drop down from 10x to 5x in terms of its optical zoom.

As we've previously explained, that's not quite as disappointing as it might sound at first. If Samsung improves its image processing software next year too, then it should mean better photos and videos overall, even if the zoom isn't quite as capable.

Numerous leaks have pointed to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series featuring lots of AI tricks and tools, and that could well expand into the picture-taking capabilities of the handsets too, improving low light images, blurry shots, and more.

While this image component leak doesn't reveal any new information, it is another sign that the Galaxy 24 Ultra and the other two models are coming soon. Several trustworthy sources suggest that the phones are going to be unveiled on January 17, 2024.