Samsung Galaxy S24 leak points to three models and Ultra camera upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series of flagship phones should be arriving early next year – and a new leak has emerged suggesting that we'll get the usual three models in the range, as well as pointing to a camera upgrade for the most expensive Ultra model.

This comes from the teams at SamMobile and GalaxyClub, who have found evidence of a 'Muse3' codename for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. We're always interested to find out about internal codenames, and in this case it seems likely that Muse1 and Muse2 exist, too.

There had been a few whispers that the Plus model wouldn't make an appearance next year, but these codenames suggest otherwise – so we will get sequels to the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra (that series was codenamed 'Diamond', by the way).

If you're keen to learn what older codenames have been, we had 'Hubble' for the Galaxy S20, 'Unbound' for the Galaxy S21, and 'Rainbow' for the Samsung Galaxy S22. These names can be useful in spotting patterns and interpreting leaks for future devices.

Rumored camera upgrades

We have one more tidbit of information here, which is that the Ultra will get a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. We're assuming that will be an upgrade on the 10MP, 3x optical zoom camera that makes up the rear module on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra also packs in a 10MP camera with 10x optical zoom, a 200MP main camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Previous leaks have reported that the Ultra model in the S24 range isn't going to get much of an upgrade over that configuration.

What we will see, most likely, is an internal upgrade to the processor, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 set to take center stage. Other rumors swirling around about these three phones suggest that we're going to get exactly the same screen sizes as we got on this year's models, and that very little is going to change in terms of overall design.

The Galaxy S23 models launched in February 2023, so the Galaxy S24 successors should be about 12 months after that – January or February 2024. Before that, we're expecting a Samsung Unpacked event at the end of July, featuring a host of new tech.