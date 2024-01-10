Samsung Galaxy S24 deals: early reservations now live plus what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S24 deals could be landing as soon as next week if previous launches are anything to go by. The brand has officially announced that its annual Samsung Unpacked keynote will be taking place on Wednesday, the 17th.

This event has traditionally always heralded the arrival of a new generation of Samsung devices, so it's absolutely worth getting prepped ahead of next week if you're looking to upgrade. To help out our readers, we've included the most likely Samsung Galaxy S24 deals for launch right here on this page from the various carriers and Samsung itself. This is also the page that we'll be using to round up the best deals once they go live, so don't hesitate to bookmark it.

As previously stated, we're almost certain that the first Samsung Galaxy S24 deals will be available to order following the Samsung Unpacked event next Wednesday. If you're interested, you can check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders page for more details on snagging a device directly after the keynote. You can also check out our main Samsung Galaxy S24 hub page for a roundup of all the latest rumors, leaks, and what we're hoping each device features.

You can reserve your Galaxy S24 now

Samsung Galaxy S24: pre-register your interest and get up to $100 store credit when your preorder

While the devices themselves haven't been officially announced yet, Samsung has already launched a reservation campaign for its upcoming new generation of smartphones - highly likely to be the Galaxy S24 range. Simply register using your email address at the official Samsung site to reserve your place and get a notification once preorders go live (likely 17th January). This reservation campaign is completely free and will score you up to $100 in Samsung Store credit with your preorder - enough to bag some cheap accessories!

Galaxy S24 deals that we expect next week

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Free storage upgrades likely

up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at the big carriers

Potentially free smartwatches and accessories

Samsung itself will likely be the best option for bagging an unlocked Galaxy S24 deal at launch and early leaks have suggested that the official store could be offering free memory storage upgrades for its preorder bonus. Based on previous launches, we think this is probably a pretty likely deal for next week alongside the usual trade-in options. For trade-in rebates specifically, we expect something in the ballpark of up to $600 to $700 off unlocked devices, and up to $1,000 off carrier devices - which should match the rebates at the carrier sites themselves. It's also worth keeping an eye out for free accessories and exclusive colors which are common features at the official Samsung store.

Verizon will likely be up there with the best carrier Galaxy S24 deals at launch thanks to the company's excellent recent track record of promotions. Over the past few months we've seen not only excellent trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 off but free Galaxy Watches, Google Pixel Watches, and high-end Samsung tablets being thrown in for free alongside Android phones themselves. The catch with Verizon and the big carriers is that you always need a new line on an unlimited data plan to be eligible for the best possible discount. You also usually need to pay for free accessory device lines separately, which can make the extras not quite as enticing as they initially seem.

AT&T generally sticks to the tried-and-true trade-in rebates for its deals on flagship devices at launch, with savings of up to $1,000 being commonplace. As always, you'll need that unlimited data plan to be eligible for the best possible saving. We could potentially also see AT&T offer devices with a monthly discount without a trade-in requirement (usually about $5 to $10 off per month), but these promotions tend to be rarer than the straight up trade-in discounts - and not quite as good for overall savings, either.

Amazon is likely to stock unlocked devices at launch but we wouldn't expect huge Galaxy S24 deals out the gates from this retailer. Generally speaking, Amazon does offer some of the best cell phone deals on unlocked devices but it usually doesn't have upfront discounts right out the gates. If you're looking for $100 to $200 off, for example, then you'll generally have to wait it out for a big sales event like Black Friday in November. We could, however, see Amazon matching Samsung's preorder bonuses and also offering good bundle options if you want to get a pair of buds or a Galaxy Watch in addition.

Should you buy the Galaxy S24 at launch?

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Likely to feature new chipsets

Promotional material hints at new AI features

Best deals tend to be at launch

If you're angling for the best possible deal on your upgrade, then generally speaking, the initial preorder phase tends to have some of the strongest promotions in the life cycle of the device. Outside of major sales events like Black Friday, you can generally get the most for your money at launch - and the bonus of getting a shiny new device as soon as it's out.

As for the devices themselves, no actual features or upgrades have been confirmed yet, so it's hard to say with any certainty what the latest generation of Samsung will exactly feature once they arrive. As with most iterations, it's likely that they'll feature a new chipset, tweaks to the overall design (likely nothing major), and a slew of new software additions. So far, the promotional material for the devices has only hinted at an AI-assisted zoom for the camera, but we imagine there will be more AI-related features due to the overall fad-ness of AI right now.