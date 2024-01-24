Pre-ordering a Samsung Galaxy S24? There’s one clear winning offer

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 series is up for pre-order until midnight (Australian Eastern time) on February 6, and there’s a ton of added value and free gifts you can get by purchasing one of the new phones ahead of its official release. But here’s the thing, we’ve counted no less than eight pre-order deals on the new S24, and while it’s nice to have options, sometimes you just want to know what’s best.

We’ve analysed each of the Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deals, and we can confidently say we’ve found the best offer going – we’ve got one recommendation for buying outright and another if you need to pay it off on a plan. Importantly, our advice stays the same no matter which model you want. Whether it’s the standard S24, the S24 Plus or the premium Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – the deals we’ve highlighted below are the best on offer.

Where is it? Pre-order from The Good Guys What is it? Store gift card worth up to AU$300 + free storage upgrade Offer ends February 6 The Good Guys has the best offer if you want to buy outright, and we think it’s the best overall too. The retailer is throwing in a AU$300 store gift card when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, while you’ll get a AU$200 gift card to redeem at The Good Guys if you pre-order either the S24 or S24 Plus. While other stores are giving out gift cards when you pre-order one of Samsung’s latest phones, The Good Guys are easily offering the highest dollar value. In addition to the store gift card, you’ll also receive a free storage upgrade from The Good Guys, so you can pre-order a 256GB model and receive the 512GB version at no extra cost.

Best Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order – on a plan

Where is it? Pre-order from Optus What is it? Free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 + Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Offer ends February 6 If you’d prefer to pay off one of the new Galaxy S24 phones on a plan, going with Optus gives you the most value in gifts. Every S24 pre-order at Optus comes with a bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm (valued at AU$699) and a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds (worth AU$349) – that’s a total value of AU$1,048. Telstra is also including a free gift with its pre-orders – the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE valued at AU$949. It’s not worth quite as much, and Telstra’s mobile plans are more expensive than what you can get from Optus. If you pre-order from Vodafone, you can receive up to AU$300 off the phone itself.

While Optus is giving the most value in its pre-order offer, you should still consider the ongoing cost of the phone. Using the widget below, you can see what monthly payments will look like at Optus, Vodafone and Telstra for the regular S24 with 256GB of storage on a 24-month contract.

Want to see every deal on offer? We have dedicated guides to Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra pre-order deals if you want to suss them out.