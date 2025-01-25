New Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at just $399.99 with a trade-in at Best Buy

Samsung is prepping to launch the new Galaxy S25 Ultra and several retailers are competing to offer the best preorder deals. The Best Buy offer is one of the most generous I've seen, as you can save up to $900 on a Galaxy S25 Ultra by trading in an old device – and get a free $200 Best Buy gift card.

Best Buy accepts a variety of smartphones as part of its trade-in program, including products from competitors like Apple and Google. Only recently released premium Samsung phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra net the full $900, but you can still get a couple hundred dollars off from older models.

You can use the $200 in Best Buy credit on other devices and accessories at the retailer, including watches, earbuds, or any other tech you might be interested in.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal at Best Buy

$1,419.90 at Best Buy Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now from $399.99 at Best Buy

The Galaxy S25 Ultra takes everything that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has to offer and amplifies it with AI. So far, our reviewer has enjoyed the larger screen and integrated set of AI features that also work together with third-party apps. Best Buy's trade-in program gives you up to $900 off on the new Galaxy S25 Ultra, plus a $200 gift card to spend at Best Buy. Only handing over the latest Samsung phones will net you the full $900 off, but the program also accepts older models and phones from competitors (including the latest Apple iPhone for $600). It's a fair discount on what might just be Samsung's most powerful phone yet.

TechRadar is still in the process of finalizing its review for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, considering the phone doesn't release until February 7. In our early hands-on Galaxy S25 Ultra preview, though, our reviewer highlighted the meaningful upgrades like the larger screen and suite of AI capabilities that extend into third-party apps.

You can read more about the Galaxy S25 Ultra from our overview page that includes specs and other important info. I'd also suggest taking a look at our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 page to learn more about what else Samsung has coming up.