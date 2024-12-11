Missed Black Friday? The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is as low as just $399 at Samsung today

Black Friday may have passed, but the official Samsung site isn't ready to stop offering incredible deals. The store has just launched a massive 'Discover' winter event and is offering an incredible promotion on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

For a limited time only, you can get a massive $300 discount, a trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, or a $400 upfront savings. Either is a great choice and enough to get a significant discount on this usually extremely pricey flagship.

Using the trade-in rebate, you'll be able to score the device for just $399 here – which is pretty incredible considering this is for an unlocked device and not tied to any carrier. The Samsung store offered the 512GB device specifically for $520 over Black Friday, so today's deal is just as good and a second chance to score the best deal of the year on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $399.99 at Samsung Head on over to the Samsung winter Discover event today to get the best deal all year on the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 6. Alongside a massive $300 discount, the retailer is also offering either a trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 or an additional $400 off upfront. With multiple ways to save, it's

If you want to know more about this stunning foldable flagship device, check out our main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review. In short, it's a pricey device but one that's worth every penny if you're able to make the most of the considerable screen real estate on offer. Alongside a powerful chipset, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's impressive displays, S-Pen support, and refined design make it hands-down the best foldable the company has released yet.

Note that today's Discover event at Samsung also features a superb deal on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a free storage upgrade and either $800 off with a trade or $250 upfront. This deal is almost as good as the one over Black Friday, where the non-trade-in discount reached a record of $300 off. Overall, today's promotion on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a little stronger, though.