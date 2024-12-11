Missed Black Friday? The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is as low as just $399 at Samsung today
The best deal of the year on this device is back again
Black Friday may have passed, but the official Samsung site isn't ready to stop offering incredible deals. The store has just launched a massive 'Discover' winter event and is offering an incredible promotion on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
For a limited time only, you can get a massive $300 discount, a trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, or a $400 upfront savings. Either is a great choice and enough to get a significant discount on this usually extremely pricey flagship.
Using the trade-in rebate, you'll be able to score the device for just $399 here – which is pretty incredible considering this is for an unlocked device and not tied to any carrier. The Samsung store offered the 512GB device specifically for $520 over Black Friday, so today's deal is just as good and a second chance to score the best deal of the year on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Head on over to the Samsung winter Discover event today to get the best deal all year on the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 6. Alongside a massive $300 discount, the retailer is also offering either a trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 or an additional $400 off upfront. With multiple ways to save, it's
If you want to know more about this stunning foldable flagship device, check out our main Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review. In short, it's a pricey device but one that's worth every penny if you're able to make the most of the considerable screen real estate on offer. Alongside a powerful chipset, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's impressive displays, S-Pen support, and refined design make it hands-down the best foldable the company has released yet.
Note that today's Discover event at Samsung also features a superb deal on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a free storage upgrade and either $800 off with a trade or $250 upfront. This deal is almost as good as the one over Black Friday, where the non-trade-in discount reached a record of $300 off. Overall, today's promotion on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a little stronger, though.
