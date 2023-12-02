Huge Samsung Galaxy S24 leak teases the design and specs of all three phones

The Galaxy S23 series is about to be replaced

There's been a steady trickle of Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks in recent weeks, but the floodgates just burst open: we've now got leaked renders, color options, and specs for all three expected phones in the series.

This all comes from the usually reliable Windows Report, and it means we've got a pretty comprehensive picture of what's (probably) coming. As previously reported, the expected launch date for these handsets is Wednesday January 17, 2024.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S24, it's listed as coming with an Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 6.2-inch screen with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple-lens 50MP wide+12MP ultrawide+10MP 3x telephoto camera system on the back, plus a 12MP selfie camera. A 4,000mAh battery and 128GB / 256GB / 512GB of storage are also predicted.

As for the colors, they're apparently going to be Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. It's a very similar story for the Galaxy S24 Plus, with the only differences being the 12GB of RAM, no 128GB storage option, the larger 6.7-inch screen, and the processor: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from Qualcomm.

The new Ultra phone

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, we've got similar colors with different names: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. That's a clear sign that the more expensive handset will use a titanium frame rather than an aluminum one, as previously rumored.

Specs-wise, Windows Report lists a 6.8-inch 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, a 12MP selfie camera, and a quad-lens 200MP wide+12MP ultrawide+50MP 5x telephoto+10MP 3x telephoto camera module on the back.

The aesthetics of these phones look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, though as we've already heard, the S24 Ultra is expected to opt for a flatter screen. That Amber Yellow or Titanium Yellow color appears to be new as well.

Also interesting is the split between the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus models in terms of the Exynos or Snapdragon processor – previously the split has been based on region, not phone model (although historically the Ultra model has always gone with the Qualcomm silicon option).